Bihar Cleric Booked or Alleged Objectionable Remarks Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother

According to reports and viral video clips circulating on social media, the remarks were made in the context of discussing Uttar Pradesh's strict cow protection and slaughter laws. The cleric allegedly used highly offensive language, with some accounts quoting him sarcastically saying something along the lines of "Yogi ji ki maa ka gosht kha lo" (eat Yogi ji's mother's meat) while critiquing the enforcement of beef-related bans and police actions. The comments were widely interpreted as deeply insulting to the CM's mother and to Hindu sentiments regarding cows.