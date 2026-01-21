Legislature Is the Basic Pillar of Democracy: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath pointed to reforms in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and said such initiatives, along with dialogue and consensus, strengthen democratic institutions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yogi Adityanath Attacks Samajwadi Party, Says They Love Ghazi And Paaji
Yogi Adityanath | | Photo- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said legislatures are the most effective forum for ensuring the voice of the last person in society reaches the government.

  • He highlighted the role of legislatures in law-making, inclusive development and upholding constitutional values of justice, equality and fraternity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the legislature is the basic pillar of democracy and the most effective forum through which the voice of the last person in society reaches the government.

Addressing the concluding session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies, Adityanath said legislatures in India play a crucial role not only in law-making but also in shaping policies aimed at inclusive and comprehensive development.

“The legislature is the foundational unit of democracy. While discharging its role as the custodian of the Constitution, it does not merely frame laws but also serves as an important platform for planning holistic development,” the chief minister said.

Om Birla - PTI
People Trust Legislatures to Deliver Solutions: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

BY Outlook News Desk

He noted that the constitutional values of justice, equality and fraternity form the core of Indian democracy and find their strongest expression in legislatures.

“The legislature is the place where laws are framed to ensure justice, where government policies take shape for the creation of an equitable society, and where fraternity is reflected through consensus, dialogue and healthy debate,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Adityanath said India is fortunate to have strong democratic institutions that continue to inspire the world.

“In our democracy, even the person standing at the last rung of society can have his voice placed before the highest House of the country through his elected representative, and that voice is heard with strength,” he said, describing elected representatives as the central pillar of the democratic system.

Recalling his experience as a five-time Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath said Parliament had taught him the values of governance, conduct, procedures and consensus-building. He added that state legislatures could function more effectively by drawing inspiration from parliamentary practices and procedures.

Referring to reforms in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the chief minister said changes were introduced in Question Hour rules to ensure wider participation by members, enabling more legislators to raise issues and improving the overall quality of proceedings.

Adityanath thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and officials associated with legislative institutions for contributing to meaningful deliberations during the three-day conference.

He said such forums help strengthen democratic institutions and align their functioning more closely with public aspirations.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Preview: Captain Suryakumar Yadav's Series To Sort Out Batting woes

  2. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  3. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  5. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Score: Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Bhambri/Goransson Advance In Men's Doubles

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller LIVE, Australian Open 2026: Zverev Regains Control After Rain Delay

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  2. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  3. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  4. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  4. EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

  5. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins