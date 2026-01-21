Legislature Is the Basic Pillar of Democracy: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said legislatures are the most effective forum for ensuring the voice of the last person in society reaches the government.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the legislature is the basic pillar of democracy and the most effective forum through which the voice of the last person in society reaches the government.
Addressing the concluding session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies, Adityanath said legislatures in India play a crucial role not only in law-making but also in shaping policies aimed at inclusive and comprehensive development.
“The legislature is the foundational unit of democracy. While discharging its role as the custodian of the Constitution, it does not merely frame laws but also serves as an important platform for planning holistic development,” the chief minister said.
He noted that the constitutional values of justice, equality and fraternity form the core of Indian democracy and find their strongest expression in legislatures.
“The legislature is the place where laws are framed to ensure justice, where government policies take shape for the creation of an equitable society, and where fraternity is reflected through consensus, dialogue and healthy debate,” he said.
Adityanath said India is fortunate to have strong democratic institutions that continue to inspire the world.
“In our democracy, even the person standing at the last rung of society can have his voice placed before the highest House of the country through his elected representative, and that voice is heard with strength,” he said, describing elected representatives as the central pillar of the democratic system.
Recalling his experience as a five-time Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath said Parliament had taught him the values of governance, conduct, procedures and consensus-building. He added that state legislatures could function more effectively by drawing inspiration from parliamentary practices and procedures.
Referring to reforms in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the chief minister said changes were introduced in Question Hour rules to ensure wider participation by members, enabling more legislators to raise issues and improving the overall quality of proceedings.
Adityanath thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and officials associated with legislative institutions for contributing to meaningful deliberations during the three-day conference.
He said such forums help strengthen democratic institutions and align their functioning more closely with public aspirations.
(with PTI inputs)