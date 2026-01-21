From Singapore to Uttar Pradesh: Lee Kuan Yew Built A Nation, Yogi Adityanath Is Rebuilding a State

How Lee Kuan Yew’s governance model offers a useful parallel to understand CM Yogi Adityanath’s approach to Uttar Pradesh.

Mrityunjay Sharma
Mrityunjay Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
CM Yogi Adityanath, Noida Airport
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the Noida International Airport Noida, Oct 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Noida International Airport construction at Jewar ahead of its inauguration, in Noida on Saturday. (@CMOfficeUP X ANI Photo) Photo: MAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Like Singapore, infrastructure in UP is no longer symbolic. It is functional, scalable, and investment-oriented.

  • In Uttar Pradesh, administrative fear was replaced with administrative accountability.

  • Unlike Lee’s secular technocracy, Yogi’s leadership openly integrates spiritual identity into governance.

When Lee Kuan Yew took charge of Singapore, the country was dismissed as too small, too chaotic, and too fragile to matter. What changed its destiny was not geography or luck, but a governance model that placed vision above noise and execution above ideology.

Nine years ago, Uttar Pradesh faced a similar credibility crisis. Not in scale, but in reputation. Investors avoided it. Governance was reactive. Law and order was negotiable. Development announcements rarely translated into delivery on the ground.

The transformation since then explains why Lee Kuan Yew’s governance model offers a useful parallel to understand Yogi Adityanath’s approach to Uttar Pradesh.

Order before opportunity

Singapore’s economic rise began with discipline. Lee understood that capital does not chase sentiment; it chases certainty. Clean streets, predictable enforcement, and swift justice came before global branding.

Uttar Pradesh followed the same sequence.

The first visible shift under Yogi Adityanath was not infrastructure, but enforcement. Criminal syndicates were dismantled. Administrative fear was replaced with administrative accountability. The message was unambiguous: the state would no longer tolerate disorder, inefficiency, or negotiated governance.

Related Content
Related Content

This reset created the conditions for development to follow. Order was not the outcome of growth. It became its prerequisite.

Development Of UP Necessary To Make India A 5 Trillion Dollar Economy: Amit Shah - null
Development Of UP Necessary To Make India A 5 Trillion Dollar Economy: Amit Shah

BY PTI

Infrastructure as proof, not promise

Lee Kuan Yew believed infrastructure was not a public good alone; it was a signal of seriousness. Ports, housing, transport, and utilities were built rapidly and visibly to tell the world that Singapore meant business.

Uttar Pradesh’s last nine years show a similar infrastructure-first approach.

Expressways have stitched together regions that were once logistically isolated. Airports in cities like Ayodhya, Kushinagar, and Jewar have reframed UP as a connected investment destination rather than a landlocked challenge. Industrial corridors, logistics parks, and power infrastructure have shifted development from policy documents to physical reality.

Like Singapore, infrastructure in UP is no longer symbolic. It is functional, scalable, and investment-oriented.

Representative image - null
Asia's Largest Jewar Airport Nears Completion, May Start In Next 2-3 Months

BY Outlook News Desk

Governance that measures itself

Lee governed through metrics. Ministries were judged by outcomes, not intent. Efficiency was non-negotiable. Corruption was treated as an existential threat, not a political inconvenience.

Yogi’s administration mirrors this outcome-driven discipline.

Development projects are tracked publicly. Timelines matter. Delays attract consequences. Welfare delivery has moved toward digitisation and direct benefit transfers, reducing leakages that once defined the state’s governance culture.

This shift from narrative governance to performance governance marks a structural break from the past.

Economic repositioning at scale

Singapore repositioned itself from a trading port to a global financial and manufacturing hub through aggressive investment facilitation, ease of doing business, and policy stability.

Uttar Pradesh’s economic repositioning has followed a comparable logic, adjusted for scale.

Investor summits are no longer ceremonial. They are backed by land banks, single-window clearances, and follow-through mechanisms. Manufacturing, electronics, defence production, and food processing are being actively courted. Religious tourism, once treated as seasonal, is now integrated into year-round economic planning.

The ambition is no longer to catch up. It is to compete.

The leadership equation

Lee Kuan Yew governed with moral authority rooted in competence. He was feared, respected, and followed because systems delivered.

Yogi Adityanath governs with a different kind of authority, one that blends administrative control with cultural confidence.

In both cases, leadership is not transactional. It is transformational. The state is expected to change, not negotiate its inertia.

A larger lesson beyond politics

Singapore’s success did not emerge from perfect democracy or ideological purity. It emerged from clarity, courage, and consistency.

Uttar Pradesh’s last nine years suggest that India’s most complex states do not need softer governance. They need decisive governance that creates conditions for growth before debating its aesthetics.

Lee Kuan Yew proved that vision without execution is rhetoric. Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh demonstrates that execution, sustained over time, can rewrite even the most entrenched reputations.

Development is not accidental. It is enforced, built, and institutionalised.

History rewards those who understand that early enough.

Mrityunjay Sharma is the author of Broken Promises: Caste, Crime and Politics in Bihar and an experienced political analyst with deep on-ground exposure to India’s electoral processes and governance structures. His work combines field insight with sharp analysis of power, policy, and political accountability.

(Views expressed are personal)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  3. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  5. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Zverev Wins Hard-Fought Encounter

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

  3. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  4. Mob Lynching In Assam’s Kokrajhar Leaves One Dead, Four Injured; Internet Services Suspended

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins