Yogi Orders SIT Probe Into Noida Engineer’s Death, Flags Accident Hotspots

CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a three-member SIT, led by the Meerut ADG, to probe the death and submit a report within five days.
FIR filed against two real estate developers as protests erupt over alleged negligence and delayed rescue efforts.
UP government directed officials to identify and immediately fix accident-prone spots across the state to prevent similar incidents.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a software engineer in Noida and the immediate identification and rectification of accident-prone spots across Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.
On the evening of January 16, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old who worked in Gurugram, was on his way home in Sector 150 when his automobile plunged into a deep, water-filled hole cloThe se to a construction site. After feverishly begging for assistance for about two hours, he passed away.
Acknowledging the occurrence, Adityanath ordered the formation of a three-person SIT to look into the circumstances surrounding Mehta's demise.
The Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone, will be in charge of the SIT. The Public Works Department (PWD) chief engineer and the Meerut divisional commissioner have been added as members. According to an official statement, the team has been given five days to finish the investigation and deliver its findings to the chief minister.
Allegations of carelessness, postponed rescue operations, and local demonstrations have resulted from the disaster. An FIR has been registered against two real estate developers on charges of death due to negligence.
The chief minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the statement said.
Mehta's father, Raj Kumar, has alleged negligence by local authorities and demanded that accountability be fixed in the matter so that "no one else loses their son like this" in future