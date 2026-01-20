Rahul Gandhi Flags Lack Of Accountability After Noida Techie’s Death

Gandhi posted a video with comments from an eyewitness who said that prompt action could have saved the man and the father of the deceased, who criticised the fact that multiple people were present, some of whom were filming recordings, but did nothing to help his son.



Amid growing outrage over the event and claims of official and developer incompetence, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday dismissed the CEO of the Noida Authority and requested a SIT investigation into the software engineer's death.



After taking notice of the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into what caused the mishap and produce a report within five days.