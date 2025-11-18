SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Akhilesh further alleged that the BJP “dishonestly and forcibly” wins elections to seize power.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: X/@yadavakhilesh/PTI
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government of “destroying” the state’s healthcare system.

“The BJP government has ruined the state’s health services. Negligence is rampant in the health department and healthcare services are in a shambles, while the public is helpless. In Auraiya, a 420-bed medical college lacks staff for even 100 beds. In Amethi, doctors are prescribing outside medicines to patients despite a ban,” Akhilesh said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“At the Pilibhit District Women’s Hospital, people have to wait up to a month for ultrasounds. The government has been unable to pay rent for numerous rented health centres for months. Budget funds are being misappropriated and commissions embezzled in the purchase of supplies. Even in major hospitals in the state capital, Lucknow, critical patients have to scramble for beds and ventilators,” the SP chief alleged.

The Kannauj MP sharpened his attack, saying, “The BJP government makes false claims. Thousands of posts for doctors, nurses and other technical staff are vacant in the state’s medical colleges and hospitals. The BJP has been in power in the state for nine years, but it has been unable to address the shortage of doctors.”

“Now, patients cannot even find an ambulance. In Muderwa, a child died while waiting for one,” he added.

Akhilesh further alleged that the BJP "dishonestly and forcibly" wins elections to seize power.

