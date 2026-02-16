Akhilesh alleges mass deletion of SP supporters' names in SIR, seeks EC's intervention

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused authorities of bias and demanded transparency and accountability in the voter deletion process.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Samajwadi Party alleged that voter names, particularly of PDA communities, were being fraudulently deleted through misuse of Form 7

  • Yadav demanded that deletions be initiated only by booth level officers and that full details of Form 7 applications, including constituency, booth number and applicant identity, be made public to ensure transparency.

  • He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating a targeted effort to delete votes in SP-held constituencies

Summary
Summary of this article

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded action against those responsible and sought greater transparency in the process.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Yadav said the SP would seek time from the Election Commission and submit a memorandum on Tuesday, urging it to clarify under which rules FIRs should be registered and action taken if anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing.

Questioning why the poll panel had not acted so far, Yadav asserted that after meeting the Commission, the party would also raise the issue in the Assembly.

The former UP chief minister demanded that the process of deleting names through Form 7 should be initiated only by the booth level officer (BLO) and not from any other source. He also sought that details, including the Assembly constituency, booth number and the person who submitted Form 7, be made public.

The SP chief also alleged that names of party supporters were being deleted through fraudulent means and that the Election Commission had provided them with "very little" information.

Related Content
Related Content

He claimed that in Sakaldiha, 16 voters' names were deleted after alleged forged signatures were submitted in the name of an SP MLA. An analysis of those voters would show they belonged to the PDA (backwards, Dalit and minority) communities, he alleged.

Claiming that at booth no 365 in the Babaganj Assembly constituency, nearly 100 votes were deleted through forged signatures, Yadav read out the names of several voters, their booth numbers and details of the Form 7 applications allegedly used to remove them.

The SP chief said the party had been presenting data for several days regarding wrongful deletions, but no action had been taken so far.

He also cited the case of a man named Nandlal, alleging that, though the man used a thumb impression, signatures were obtained from him by BJP workers for filing Form 7. Yadav questioned whether any action had been taken against officials concerned in the district.

Alleging similar instances elsewhere, Yadav claimed that in Bhojipura, even a booth-level agent of the SP had his vote deleted.

He further alleged that a "secret meeting" of the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to target constituencies won by the SP and have voters' names deleted there, a plan he claimed was being implemented at the Assembly and booth levels.

He alleged that an unnamed BJP leader had claimed that 3 lakh votes were deleted in Kannauj and that more were to be removed in other districts.

Yadav also alleged that in Ballia's Sikandarpur Assembly constituency, represented by SP MLA Mohammad Ziauddin Rizvi, the MLA's wife's vote had been deleted.

He accused the BJP of trying to divert attention from issues such as inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems, law and order, trade agreements, the weakening rupee, rising gold and silver prices, and lack of actual investment in the state despite claims of Rs 50 lakh crore worth of Memoranda of Understanding.

Citing figures related to Form 7, Yadav said that while the SP had filed only 47 such forms in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had filed 1,729 and "unknown persons" had filed 1,28,659 forms.

Yadav alleged that these "unknown persons" were linked to the BJP and that the use of such names was intended to avoid accountability.

He added that voters should not be harassed in the name of "logical discrepancies".

"A person working in the city does not have the time to explain why there is a 40-year age gap between his grandparents or whether it is a digital error. If all documents have been submitted, the government must explain why such deficiencies are arising," he said.

Yadav noted that there could be minor variations in the figures cited by him as the official data was changing and increasing daily.

Asked by a reporter if he suspected the EC was working under BJP pressure, Yadav said, "The EC should put up the BJP's flag in its office."

To another query, Akhilesh remarked, "They (BJP) only want to win elections, they want to end democracy. They want to obliterate BR Ambedkar and others who sacrificed their lives for this country because they did not sing Vande Mataram before Independence, and took so long before they could sing it after Independence."

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "Bisht ji should ask his friends, when did they sing Vande Mataram!"

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report, Kandy Weather Forecast; Check Prediction

  3. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

  4. ENG Vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Phil Salt Departs As England Lose 2nd Wicket

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points As India Thrash Pakistan In Colombo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  4. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  5. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  2. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  3. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  4. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  5. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh