SP President Akhilesh Yadav Claims BJP Using Form 7 To Delete Minority Votes In UP

Samajwadi Party chief accuses BJP of harassing BLOs and misusing Form 7 to target minorities and backward communities ahead of elections

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of misusing Form 7 to delete PDA and minority voters in UP by pressuring BLOs with forged documents.

  • He urged the Supreme Court for immediate action, including halting Form 7 use, cancelling submissions, and launching a judicial probe.

  • Yadav described PDA as a unifying force for oppressed communities and called for vigilance to protect valid votes.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged a conspiracy in Uttar Pradesh to delete names of voters, particularly from the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities and minorities, through misuse of Form 7, and called on the Supreme Court to intervene urgently, stating that “no other institution inspires confidence now”.

According to PTI, Yadav made the accusations in posts on X, where he accused the BJP and its allies of “behaving like criminals”. He claimed booth level officers (BLOs) were being harassed, pressured, and threatened to remove votes of the PDA society—especially minorities—using forged documents.

PTI reported that Yadav shared a video of a man claiming to be a BLO who described his alleged harassment. Form 7 allows voters to object to inclusions in the electoral roll or request deletion of listed names.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded an immediate halt to the alleged misuse of Form 7 and protection of every voter’s constitutional right to vote. He called for registration of FIRs against those forcing BLOs, fast-track hearings, a ban on Form 7 until a “valid mechanism” is established, cancellation of all existing Form 7 submissions, and an end to claim-objection activities.

Yadav also sought a judicial probe to identify “anti-national forces” he said were behind the conspiracy to delete citizens’ votes. He appealed to “honest journalists and officials” to come forward and join the effort against such forces.

Addressing the party’s “PDA Prahraris”, appointed to safeguard the interests of the PDA community, Yadav urged them to stay vigilant, protect every valid vote, gather evidence of irregularities, and prepare FIRs. He asserted that the ruling party’s actions arose from “desperation over an impending defeat”.

In a separate post, Yadav described PDA as a unifying idea emerging from shared suffering, stating, “Those who are oppressed are PDA.” He said the PDA society was now united and confident to seek its own government for social justice, equal respect and opportunities, and shared prosperity.

Reported PTI, Yadav claimed “negative politics” based on division had run its course, with people across communities, troubled by alleged excesses and corruption under BJP rule, increasingly aligning with a “positive, progressive and harmonious PDA”. He added that “PDA is the new name of hope.” PDA is a term coined by Yadav during the 2022 assembly polls for backwards, Dalits, and minorities.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
