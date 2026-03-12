Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

Summary of this article
One person has been arrested after firing a shot at a marriage venue in Jammu, which was attended by former CM, Farooq Abdullah, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.
Security personnel overpowered the accused at the spot, who has now been arrested
CM Omar Abdullah said his father had a close shave and raised concerns about how a man carrying a pistol got close to the former CM despite Z+ security.
National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani had a close shave after an accused fired a shot at a marriage venue in Jammu on Wednesday. All three leaders escaped unhurt.
Officials said the accused, who was carrying a licensed pistol, was immediately overpowered by security personnel and detained for questioning. Police said a detailed investigation into the incident is underway.
“The security deployed with the protectee immediately swung into action, thwarted the attempt and took the accused into custody, who was later identified as Kamal Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu,” police said in a statement.
The three leaders were attending the wedding function organised by National Conference leader B.S. Chauhan when the incident occurred, Nasir Aslam Wani told Outlook.
“We had gone to attend the marriage function organised by B.S. Chauhan, who is a party leader,” Wani said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his father had a narrow escape in what appeared to be an assassination attempt and questioned how a man carrying a pistol managed to get so close despite the former Chief Minister being protected under a Z+ security cover.
In a post on X, Omar said, “Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment, but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM.”
He added that the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor Nasir Aslam, who were accompanying his father at the time, were also safe.
Meanwhile, police said the firing incident took place at a marriage party falling under the jurisdiction of Gangyal police station in Jammu.
“There has been a firing incident using a licensed weapon at a marriage party where ex-CM JK Dr Farook Abdullah...was also present. It falls in the JD of PS Gangyal. Accused is arrested & a detailed investigation is going on,” said SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma, in a post on X.
Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesperson of the National Conference, said that he had spoken to Farooq Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister, and Wani following the firing incident at a wedding venue in Jammu. “I have spoken to Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahab, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Ji, and Nasir Aslam Wani Sb. Alhamdulillah, they are safe and fine,” he said.