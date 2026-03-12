Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

One person has been arrested after firing a shot with a licensed weapon at a marriage venue in Jammu, which was attended, among others, by former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, prompting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to question the security breach

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
farooq abdullah murder attempt gunshot fired
Officials said the accused, who was carrying a licensed pistol, was immediately overpowered by security personnel and detained for questioning. Photo: Video screengrab from X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • One person has been arrested after firing a shot at a marriage venue in Jammu, which was attended by former CM, Farooq Abdullah, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

  • Security personnel overpowered the accused at the spot, who has now been arrested

  • CM Omar Abdullah said his father had a  close shave and raised concerns about how a man carrying a pistol got close to the former CM despite Z+ security.

National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani had a close shave after an accused fired a shot at a marriage venue in Jammu on Wednesday. All three leaders escaped unhurt.

Officials said the accused, who was carrying a licensed pistol, was immediately overpowered by security personnel and detained for questioning. Police said a detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

“The security deployed with the protectee immediately swung into action, thwarted the attempt and took the accused into custody, who was later identified as Kamal Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu,” police said in a statement.

The three leaders were attending the wedding function organised by National Conference leader B.S. Chauhan when the incident occurred, Nasir Aslam Wani told Outlook.

“We had gone to attend the marriage function organised by  B.S. Chauhan, who is a party leader,” Wani said.

Related Content
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah | - PTI
Farooq Abdullah criticises US-Israel strikes on Iran, warns of wider global conflict
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah - PTI
Omar Abdullah Appeals For Calm In J&K After Khamenei's Killing Sparks Protests
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Assembly - PTI; Representative image
BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Assembly - PTI; Representative image
Omar Abdullah Presents J&K Budget 2026: Focus On Growth, Jobs And Infrastructure
Related Content

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his father had a narrow escape in what appeared to be an assassination attempt and questioned how a man carrying a pistol managed to get so close despite the former Chief Minister being protected under a Z+ security cover.

In a post on X, Omar said, “Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment, but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and  ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM.”

He added that the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor Nasir Aslam, who were accompanying his father at the time, were also safe.

farooq abdullah
Kamal Singh Jamwal, center, who allegedly fired a shot targeting National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at a wedding function, being detained by people before being handed over to security personnel, in Jammu, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Meanwhile, police said the firing incident took place at a marriage party falling under the jurisdiction of Gangyal police station in Jammu.

“There has been a firing incident using a licensed weapon at a marriage party where ex-CM JK Dr Farook Abdullah...was also present. It falls in the JD of PS Gangyal. Accused is arrested & a detailed investigation is going on,” said SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma, in a post on X.

Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesperson of the National Conference, said that he had spoken to Farooq Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister, and Wani following the firing incident at a wedding venue in Jammu. “I have spoken to Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahab, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Ji, and Nasir Aslam Wani Sb. Alhamdulillah, they are safe and fine,” he said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  4. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  5. Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

  4. Long Way Home: Iran Calls Out US' Hypocrisy as Australia Grants Asylum To Iranian Women's Football Team

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher