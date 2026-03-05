Farooq Abdullah criticises US-Israel strikes on Iran, warns of wider global conflict

Summary of this article
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday strongly criticised the US-Israel strikes on Iran, asserting that no country has the authority to impose control over another sovereign state. The National Conference president also said it was the responsibility of the Government of India to clarify its stance on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said Iran is an independent nation and that the attack by the United States was unjustified. He maintained that invading another country is wrong and warned against attempts by powerful nations to dominate others. Referring to past instances, he also accused the US of similar actions in countries such as Venezuela and described the situation as unfortunate.
Abdullah warned that the consequences of the ongoing conflict could be felt across the world. According to him, if the situation continues to worsen, it could potentially lead to a much larger global crisis. He cautioned that such tensions might escalate further and even trigger a Third World War, stressing that the matter must be handled with great responsibility.
Commenting on public reactions, Abdullah said there was anger among Muslims over the developments. However, he emphasised that while people have the right to express their concerns, any protests should remain peaceful.
Protests have been reported in parts of the Kashmir Valley following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel strikes.
Responding to questions about India’s official position, Abdullah said it was the responsibility of the Union government to present its stance on the issue.
Later, while speaking to reporters in Srinagar, he alleged that the United States intends to take control of Iran, warning that such a move would have serious consequences.
Addressing concerns about Kashmiri students currently in Iran, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and efforts are underway to ensure their safe return. He added that the students have been moved to safer locations and will likely be evacuated through land routes before being brought back to India by air.