Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Burnley have signed Lesley Ugochuwku from Chelsea for £23m.
Ugochuwku has signed a five-year contract with Burnley.
Lesley Ugochuwku had spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Southampton from Chelsea.
Burnley have signed midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £23m.
Ugochukwu, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, has signed a five-year deal with the Clarets.
Chelsea have been looking to trim their squad ahead of the start of the Premier League season.
The Blues sold Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Everton for an initial £25m on Wednesday, and Ugochukwu subsequently completed his switch to Turf Moor.
"It’s a great feeling to sign for Burnley," Ugochukwu told Chelsea's official website.
"As soon as I was made aware of the club’s interest in signing me, I was keen to hear more about the project. It feels like this is the perfect move for me at this stage of my career with the ambition the club is showing.
"It’s a really exciting time to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I’m really excited to pull on the Burnley shirt in the Premier League."
Burnley have signed nine players this summer as Scott Parker aims to bolster his squad and fight for Premier League survival.
However, they have lost a key player in the form of James Trafford, who re-joined Manchester City.
Opta's supercomputer predicts Burnley to find matters tough in the top flight, with the Clarets going back down in 45.9% of the model's data-led simulations.
Burnley start their Premier League campaign away at Tottenham on August 16.