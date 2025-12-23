Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

Neymar has undergone minor surgery on his left knee as the Brazilian star continues his recovery push while keeping his ambition of playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 alive

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neymar minor knee surgery FIFA World Cup 2026 dream
File photo of Brazilian football Neymar. | Photo: Instagram/neymarjr
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neymar had an arthroscopy on his left knee to address recurring pain

  • 31-year-old remains determined to play for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • He scored eight goals in 19 Serie A appearances for Santos this season

Brazilian superstar Neymar has undergone minor surgery on his left knee, his Serie A club Santos confirmed on Monday, as the 33-year-old continues his battle to overcome persistent fitness issues that have disrupted his return to competitive football.

The forward had earlier spoken about his desire to address the recurring pain that has ruled him out of several matches this season. The procedure, an arthroscopy, was performed by Rodrigo Lasmar, a specialist who also works closely with the Brazilian national team.

Santos confirmed that the operation was minimally invasive and aimed at treating problems inside the knee joint.

Road Back And World Cup 2026 Ambition

Despite his ongoing injury struggles, Neymar remains vocal about his ambition to represent Brazil at the next FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11, 2026.

Speaking at a music event in Sao Paulo last weekend, the striker said he still hopes to play in the tournament – and even score in the final.

“We will do the impossible to bring this cup to Brazil,” Neymar said. “In July, you can remind us of it. Hi, Ancelotti, helps us out!”

Related Content
Related Content

Brazil’s new head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was appointed in May, has yet to include Neymar in his squad selections.

Neymar’s recovery has been a long and challenging process since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in October 2023 during World Cup qualifying. He returned to his boyhood club Santos in January, but managed to feature in only 19 of the 38 rounds of Brazil’s Serie A, which began in April.

During that spell, Neymar scored eight goals, with his strikes in the final rounds proving crucial as Santos successfully avoided relegation.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To South Africa For Special Training During SA20 – Report

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  3. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  4. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  3. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

  4. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

  5. Suvendu Adhikari Leads Massive Protest Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?