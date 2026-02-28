Neymar Climbs Santos All‑Time Scorers List After Vasco Double; Boosts World Cup Hopes

Neymar struck twice in Santos’ 2-1 league win over Vasco da Gama to climb into the club’s all-time top 10 scorers, strengthening calls for a Brazil FIFA World Cup recall

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neymar santos all-time scorers list FIFA World Cup 2026 hopes boost
Santos' Neymar celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Vasco da Gama on Friday. | Photo: X/SantosFC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neymar scored both goals in Santos’ 2-1 victory over Vasco da Gama, taking his club tally to 151 goals

  • The brace lifted him into Santos’ top 10 all-time scorers, with Pele at the top

  • The 34-year-old has played only three matches after ACL and knee surgeries

  • Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted only fully fit players will go to the FIFA World Cup

Neymar broke into the top 10 of Santos club’s all-time leading goalscorers this week after scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian league.

He also gathered more fans on his side in a bid to make Brazil’s squad for the World Cup.

The match on Thursday was only the third of the year for 34-year-old Neymar. He suffered an ACL injury in October 2023 and went through another knee surgery in December.

Critics were impressed not only by Neymar scoring twice but also in the way he did. The first came from a crossed shot that showed more power and accuracy than he had recently displayed. The second came after a run and a gentle lob over the goalkeeper.

“Last week some said I was the worst player in the world,” Neymar told SporTV after the game in a reference to a 2-1 defeat to Novorizontino in the Sao Paulo state championship. “But today I scored twice and that’s what matters. One day you’re no good, you should retire, on the other you have to go to the World Cup.”

Related Content
Related Content

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly said he will take only players who are 100% fit to the World Cup. But local players, analysts and coaches are increasingly defending Neymar’s credentials even if he is not at his best form.

“I am almost 100% sure he will take Neymar,” former Brazil and Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo told Globo Esporte. “He knows he will need Neymar’s intelligence and skill.”

He became Santos’ 10th highest goalscorer with 151 in two stints. Pelé tops the list with 1,061. Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer with 79 in 125 matches.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Remain In Hunt As SL Look To Save Face; Rinku Returns For India

  2. Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

  3. How Can Pakistan Qualify After New Zealand's Defeat Against England? NRR and Key Scenarios Explained

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Need Massive Win For Semi-Finals Berth

  5. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast And What Will Happen If Match Gets Washed Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu Elections: Snubbed By Party, Former CM Paneerselvam Finds A New Home In DMK

  2. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  3. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Amongst 23 Others Discharged By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Scam

  4. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

  5. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  2. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  3. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  4. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  5. When Survivors Speak: A System Complicit to the Core

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 