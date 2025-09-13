Neymar Fitness Update: Brazil Manager Carlo Ancelotti Delivers Huge Verdict On Forward's World Cup Selection

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals, has the second most caps for his nation (behind Cafu), with 128 appearances

S
Stats Perform
Brazil-World-Cup
Brazil's Neymar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023

  • Carlo Ancelotti urged Neymar to prove he is in "good physical condition"

  • Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar had been left out due to “technical” reasons

Carlo Ancelotti urged Neymar to prove he is in "good physical condition" as he believes he could be an important part of Brazil's World Cup squad.

Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Since his recovery, the 33-year-old has moved to boyhood club Santos but has been excluded from both of Ancelotti's squads so far amid ongoing injury issues.

It was originally stated that Neymar had been left out of the September squad due to injury, which the striker disputed, and Ancelotti later confirmed he had been left out due to “technical” reasons.

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals, has the second most caps for his nation (behind Cafu), with 128 appearances.

He has scored six goals and registered three assists since returning to Santos, but Ancelotti said it will be Neymar's fitness, not his talent, that determines if he will be at next year’s World Cup.

"We are not going to observe how Neymar plays, obviously. Everyone knows his talent," Ancelotti told ESPN Brasil.

"In modern football, to take advantage of his talent, the player has to be in good physical condition. If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problems being in the national team.

"Everyone wants Neymar in the national team in good physical condition. I spoke with him, and I said, 'You have time to prepare in the best way to be there and help the team try to do their best in the World Cup'."

Brazil secured their place in next year's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada in June, but after finishing their qualifying campaign with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Bolivia, they ranked fifth in the table.

Ancelotti was not disheartened by that result, though, and is still eagerly anticipating his first World Cup as a manager.

"Preparing the World Cup for Brazil is something special," he said.

"I signed the one-year contract. After the World Cup, everything is open. I believe that at that moment it was right to sign the one-year contract. I have no problem if the CBF wants to continue. There is no problem.

"As I said, I am very happy here, my family is happy too. We can think about it. We have time to talk about this; I have no problem continuing. It would be nice [to stay until 2030]."

Published At:
