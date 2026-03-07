Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Santner’s Plan To Restrict India Below 250, Says, 'Jhuth Bol Raha Hai'

Suryakumar Yadav jokingly calls Mitchell Santner “lying” after NZ skipper’s plan to restrict India to 220-250 ahead of the T20 World Cup final

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Suryakumar Yadav Responds To Santner’s Plan To Restrict India Below 250
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, shakes hand with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner after the toss at the start of the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Santner says restricting India to around 220 could give New Zealand a chance in the T20 World Cup final

  • Suryakumar Yadav responds with banter, saying “Jhooth bol raha hai” when asked about Santner’s remark

  • India and New Zealand prepare for a high-scoring final in Ahmedabad

India and New Zealand are preparing for a high-stakes showdown in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions reached the summit clash after overcoming England in the semifinal, while New Zealand advanced with a convincing win over South Africa.

With the final set to be played at the world’s largest cricket stadium, the atmosphere is expected to be electric as thousands of fans gather to witness the title decider.

Both teams have been among the most consistent performers in the tournament. India have relied on aggressive batting and a disciplined bowling attack throughout the competition, while New Zealand have once again showcased their ability to deliver in ICC events. As the teams gear up for the final, the pre-match press conferences have already produced some light-hearted exchanges between the captains.

Santner sets expectations on high-scoring Ahmedabad pitch

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged that the conditions in Ahmedabad could lead to another high-scoring contest. With flat surfaces often producing big totals at the venue, the Kiwi skipper admitted that his bowlers may need to focus on damage control rather than expecting a low-scoring encounter.

"And at the end of the day, if it's going to be flat like it was the other night, trying to restrict India to 220 instead of 250 might give us a good chance," the skipper said.

Santner’s remark highlighted the challenge facing New Zealand’s bowling unit against India’s powerful batting lineup. The hosts have shown throughout the tournament that they can pile on runs quickly, and even totals well above 200 may not always guarantee victory on batting-friendly surfaces.

Suryakumar Yadav responds with playful banter

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was later asked about Santner’s comment regarding restricting India’s total. The Indian skipper responded with a touch of humor but also stressed that the team does not walk into a match with a fixed target in mind.

"Jhooth bol raha hai (he's lying). We will try to bat well. If we score 225 or 250, it will be good. But sometimes the wicket is different, and we have to play differently. We don't predict from the dressing room that we have to score so much. Whatever the pitch demands, we have to play that way," he said.

Suryakumar’s response underlined India’s flexible approach to batting in T20 cricket. Rather than setting a predetermined target, the team plans to assess the pitch conditions and adapt their strategy accordingly. With both captains acknowledging the possibility of a high-scoring contest, the final could turn into a thrilling run-fest if the Ahmedabad surface once again favors the batters.

Tags

