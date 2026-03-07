Mitchell Santner Warns India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Backs Varun Chakaravarthy

Summary of this article
Mitchell Santner says New Zealand aim to silence the Ahmedabad crowd in the T20 World Cup final against India
Kiwi skipper backs Varun Chakaravarthy despite recent struggles, saying he is “one game away” from returning to form
Santner confident New Zealand can break Indian hearts and lift the T20 World Cup trophy
New Zealand are once again knocking on the door of ICC glory as they prepare to face India in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The clash promises a blockbuster contest, with the defending champions India hoping to lift the trophy in front of a packed home crowd expected to exceed 1,00,000 spectators.
The Black Caps, however, arrive with strong momentum after producing a dominant performance against South Africa in the semifinal. Under captain Mitchell Santner, the team has relied on calm execution and collective performances throughout the tournament.
With both teams stacked with match-winners, the final sets the stage for another high-pressure showdown between two sides that have consistently delivered in ICC events.
Mitchell Santner eyes silencing Ahmedabad crowd
Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, Mitchell Santner made it clear that New Zealand are ready to embrace the challenge of playing in front of a massive Indian crowd. The Kiwi skipper acknowledged the pressure on the hosts but said his side would focus on executing their plans rather than getting overwhelmed by the occasion.
“That's the goal to silence the crowd. We have seen throughout the World Cup that many teams are on the same page. England were very close to chasing the target last night,” Santner said.
The New Zealand captain stressed that consistency and attention to detail have been the foundation of their recent success in global tournaments. The team, he added, would look to replicate the same disciplined approach in the final and seize their opportunity if it arises.
“We will look to do our little things well. We have been consistent in the past few tournaments. I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once,” Santner said.
Santner backs Varun despite dip in form
While discussing India’s bowling attack, Santner also weighed in on the conversation around star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. The Kiwi skipper acknowledged that Bumrah’s impact is widely recognised, but he also insisted that Chakaravarthy remains a dangerous bowler despite a recent dip in form.
“Bumrah is in everyone's conversation and Varun hasn't become bad overnight,” Santner said.
The New Zealand captain emphasised that quality players often bounce back quickly and warned that Chakaravarthy could regain rhythm at any moment on India’s flat surfaces.
“We all know how good he is. We know the flat surfaces. He is still a very good bowler and he is still one game away from getting back to form,” Santner said.
With the stakes sky-high and the atmosphere expected to be electric in Ahmedabad, Santner’s words underline New Zealand’s belief that they can spoil the hosts’ party and finally claim their maiden T20 World Cup crown.