Mitchell Santner Warns India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Backs Varun Chakaravarthy

Mitchell Santner eyes silencing the Ahmedabad crowd in the T20 World Cup final, backs Varun Chakaravarthy and warns India as New Zealand chase historic title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal NZ Training-Mitchell Santner
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Santner says New Zealand aim to silence the Ahmedabad crowd in the T20 World Cup final against India

  • Kiwi skipper backs Varun Chakaravarthy despite recent struggles, saying he is “one game away” from returning to form

  • Santner confident New Zealand can break Indian hearts and lift the T20 World Cup trophy

New Zealand are once again knocking on the door of ICC glory as they prepare to face India in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The clash promises a blockbuster contest, with the defending champions India hoping to lift the trophy in front of a packed home crowd expected to exceed 1,00,000 spectators.

The Black Caps, however, arrive with strong momentum after producing a dominant performance against South Africa in the semifinal. Under captain Mitchell Santner, the team has relied on calm execution and collective performances throughout the tournament.

With both teams stacked with match-winners, the final sets the stage for another high-pressure showdown between two sides that have consistently delivered in ICC events.

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final

Mitchell Santner eyes silencing Ahmedabad crowd

Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, Mitchell Santner made it clear that New Zealand are ready to embrace the challenge of playing in front of a massive Indian crowd. The Kiwi skipper acknowledged the pressure on the hosts but said his side would focus on executing their plans rather than getting overwhelmed by the occasion.

Related Content
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Matt Henry and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Kiwis Train In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Titular Clash
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Final: Where The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Title Decider Could Be Won Or Lost
India have a strong record with 18 wins against 11 in the T20I format against New Zealand. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction Between IND And NZ
Related Content

“That's the goal to silence the crowd. We have seen throughout the World Cup that many teams are on the same page. England were very close to chasing the target last night,” Santner said.

The New Zealand captain stressed that consistency and attention to detail have been the foundation of their recent success in global tournaments. The team, he added, would look to replicate the same disciplined approach in the final and seize their opportunity if it arises.

“We will look to do our little things well. We have been consistent in the past few tournaments. I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once,” Santner said.

Santner backs Varun despite dip in form

While discussing India’s bowling attack, Santner also weighed in on the conversation around star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. The Kiwi skipper acknowledged that Bumrah’s impact is widely recognised, but he also insisted that Chakaravarthy remains a dangerous bowler despite a recent dip in form.

Also Read: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

“Bumrah is in everyone's conversation and Varun hasn't become bad overnight,” Santner said.

The New Zealand captain emphasised that quality players often bounce back quickly and warned that Chakaravarthy could regain rhythm at any moment on India’s flat surfaces.

“We all know how good he is. We know the flat surfaces. He is still a very good bowler and he is still one game away from getting back to form,” Santner said.

With the stakes sky-high and the atmosphere expected to be electric in Ahmedabad, Santner’s words underline New Zealand’s belief that they can spoil the hosts’ party and finally claim their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown

  3. India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

  4. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?

  5. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian Shuttler's Match Up Next On Court

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  3. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  4. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  5. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence