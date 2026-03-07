Service Economy, Caste Memory And The Racialisation Of Northeastern Bodies In Urban India

At this juncture, the role of caste memory becomes analytically relevant, even when caste itself is not explicitly invoked. Suraj Yengde’s writings on caste as an enduring structure of social cognition suggest that caste persists not only as an institutional arrangement, but as a classificatory instinct embedded in everyday perception. It informs how bodies, professions, and lifestyles are intuitively read and ranked. Northeastern migrants often arrive in social environments where such classificatory instincts remain active, yet their identities do not fit within established caste hierarchies. They are neither easily placed within dominant social grids nor culturally familiar to the mainstream imagination. In such contexts, racialisation becomes a convenient mode of differentiation. The language shifts to race, but the instinct to rank remains shaped by older hierarchies of dignity, purity, and social worth.