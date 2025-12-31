Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

What Karbi Anglong reveals, however, is how far that insulation has thinned in practice. Autonomous councils continue to exist, boundaries remain notified and protections are regularly cited in official language. Yet, none of these translated into immediate authority on the ground when the insult was made. The provocation was possible because it was plausible, carrying with it the expectation that no decisive response would follow and that the challenge could be issued without consequence. As one Karbi youth involved in the protests later put it, “Being told to ‘go back’ in our own land was not just insulting; it made us realise how fragile our protection has become.”