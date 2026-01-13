Tripura Youth’s Family Seeks CBI Probe Into Dehradun Killing

The family of Tripura's Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Dehradun in an alleged racial attack, has sought a CBI probe into the case.



On December 9, Anjel, an MBA student from the Pecharthal region of Tripura, was killed in an incident that his family claimed was racially motivated.



Tarun Kanti Chakma, Anjel's father, met with Pradyot Debbarma, the founder of Tipra Motha, in Agartala on Monday and demanded a CBI investigation.