Tripura Youth’s Family Seeks CBI Probe Into Dehradun Killing

The family of Tripura MBA student Anjel Chakma, killed in Dehradun on December 9, has demanded a CBI investigation, alleging a racially motivated attack.
Anjel’s father said the family has received no official updates, claiming the prime accused is still at large despite arrests.
Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma backed the demand, calling for justice and condemning racial violence.
The family of Tripura's Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Dehradun in an alleged racial attack, has sought a CBI probe into the case.
On December 9, Anjel, an MBA student from the Pecharthal region of Tripura, was killed in an incident that his family claimed was racially motivated.
Tarun Kanti Chakma, Anjel's father, met with Pradyot Debbarma, the founder of Tipra Motha, in Agartala on Monday and demanded a CBI investigation.
The father, a BSF jawan stationed in Manipur, stated that although a month has passed since Anjel's passing, the family has not received any updates regarding the matter.
"We heard five persons have been arrested, but the prime accused is still on the run. My family wants a CBI probe into the murder to ensure speedy justice," he said.
In order for him to successfully fight the case, he also pleaded with the government to assign him to Delhi.
"I have sought support from the 'maharaja' (Debbarma) in the battle for justice, and he assured me of extending all possible support," he said.
Debbarma said he has been in touch with Anjel's family since the day the incident took place in Dehradun.
"Despite the gruesomeness of the incident, the police registered an FIR three days later," he said.
"Today, the 24-year-old promising man has become a racial victim, and tomorrow another could meet the same fate. We all should fight for justice irrespective of political beliefs," he said.
The scion of the old royal dynasty declared that the nation does not belong exclusively to "similar-looking people" and promised to do everything within his power to guarantee Anjel's family receives justice.