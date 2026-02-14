Two Gang Members Nabbed In Dehradun Over SSC MTS Exam Fraud

Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut unit of the UP STF, told PTI that the arrested accused have been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Deoria district (Uttar Pradesh), and Bhaskar Naithani, a resident of Dehradun (Uttarakhand).

SSC exam
Two Gang Members Nabbed In Dehradun Over SSC MTS Exam Fraud
A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Meerut unit and the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two active members of a gang allegedly involved in cheating in the MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) competitive examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), from Dehradun.

Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut unit of the UP STF, told PTI that the arrested accused have been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Deoria district (Uttar Pradesh), and Bhaskar Naithani, a resident of Dehradun (Uttarakhand).

He said the accused were apprehended on Friday during an operation in the Kotwali police station area of Dehradun district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang was facilitating cheating through computer hacking at the Mahadev Digital Zone examination centre for the SSC MTS recruitment examination, conducted through an Eduquity company, officials said.

Singh shared that the accused allegedly provided improper assistance to candidates by creating remote access through local networking and proxy server setup. Police recovered four mobile phones, two laptops, and an internet router from them.

He added that the role of other individuals associated with the gang is being investigated.

