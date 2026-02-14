Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

Thousands of Kokborok-speaking students formed human chains across Tripura on Saturday to press their demand for the adoption of the Roman script for the language.



The Kokborok, the second official language of the northeastern state, is the mother tongue of most of the 19 tribes.



In support of the United Movement Committee for Roman Script (UMCRC), the students formed human chains at eleven different locations in Tripura and performed slogans calling for the Kokborok language to be written in Roman script.