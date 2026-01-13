Fresh FIR Filed To Trace ‘VIP’ Link In Ankita Bhandari Case Amid CBI Probe Call

Uttarakhand Police on Saturday registered a fresh FIR to identify alleged “VIPs” linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, as political pressure mounted and calls grew for a Supreme Court–monitored CBI investigation despite the state government’s recent recommendation for a central probe.
The FIR was lodged at Vasant Vihar police station in Dehradun following a complaint by Padma Bhushan awardee and noted environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi, a day after the state government formally recommended that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
In his complaint to the director general of police, Joshi said that while those directly involved in Ankita’s murder have already been convicted, serious allegations persist that crucial evidence may have been concealed or destroyed. He argued that a separate investigation into the possible role of unidentified persons, referred to as “VIPs”, is necessary to ensure full justice in the case.
Based on the complaint, police registered the FIR under Sections 238, 249 and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said.
The development has triggered mixed political reactions. Former chief minister Harish Rawat questioned the manner in which the FIR was filed, saying it would have been more appropriate had Ankita’s parents lodged the complaint themselves.
“The person who has filed the FIR is highly respected, but it would have been better if it had come from Ankita’s parents,” Rawat said in a social media post. He added that the state government should call Ankita’s father, Virendra Singh, and help him draft a complaint reflecting the family’s demands.
Opposition parties, however, remain firm that the CBI investigation must be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court. Several political and social organisations have called for a statewide “Uttarakhand Bandh” on Sunday to press for the demand, with the Congress extending its support to the shutdown.
State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said the party stands with the family in its demand for a court-monitored probe.
Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop said extensive security arrangements have been put in place across the state in view of the bandh. He also appealed to political groups and the public to avoid sharing inflammatory content on social media during the period.
The case has once again drawn public attention following fresh allegations by Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the second wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. Her statements have renewed questions around the involvement of influential individuals in the case.
Even as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently ordered a CBI probe, Ankita Bhandari’s family has expressed reservations. In an interview with Outlook, Ankita’s mother said the family had sought a CBI investigation monitored by the Supreme Court and was therefore not fully satisfied with the state government’s announcement.
