Vijay Seeks 15-Day Extension For CBI Questioning Again In Karur Stampede Case

Summary of this article
Vijay seeks 15-day extension for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case.
Actor previously questioned twice by CBI during investigation.
Karur rally stampede killed 41 people and injured over 60.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay has requested a 15-day extension to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case. According to news agency PTI, the agency had summoned the Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief for another round of questioning as part of the ongoing probe into the deadly incident.
Vijay Seeks Extension In CBI Questioning
Officials said Vijay was asked to appear before the CBI on March 10. However, he reportedly sent a formal communication requesting additional time due to political commitments. He also requested that the questioning be conducted at a CBI office in Chennai or another location within Tamil Nadu.
Sources cited by PTI said the agency will review his request and issue a fresh summons with a revised date for the questioning.
Previous CBI Interrogation
This is not the first time Vijay has been called in connection with the investigation. The actor was earlier questioned by the CBI in January on two separate occasions. On January 12 and January 19, he appeared before officials and was questioned for several hours regarding the circumstances surrounding the rally.
According to investigators, additional material gathered during the probe required further clarification from the actor, which prompted the latest summons. Officials have indicated that a fresh notice will be issued once the agency considers Vijay’s request for a new date.
About The Karur Stampede Case
The stampede occurred during a political rally organised by Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. The event had drawn a massive crowd, which eventually led to overcrowding at the venue.
According to reports, panic broke out when several attendees fainted in the packed gathering. The situation quickly escalated as people began falling over each other in the crowd. The tragedy resulted in the death of 41 people, while more than 60 others were injured.
During the chaos, Vijay reportedly stopped his speech midway and attempted to assist supporters by throwing water bottles into the crowd while urging police personnel to intervene.
Following the incident, the actor shared a message expressing condolences to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragedy.