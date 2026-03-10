Vijay Seeks 15-Day Extension For CBI Questioning Again In Karur Stampede Case

Actor and TVK chief Vijay has requested a 15-day extension to appear before the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aisahni Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Vijay
Vijay Has Been Called By The CBI For Questioning On The Karur Stampede Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay seeks 15-day extension for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case.

  • Actor previously questioned twice by CBI during investigation.

  • Karur rally stampede killed 41 people and injured over 60.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has requested a 15-day extension to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case. According to news agency PTI, the agency had summoned the Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief for another round of questioning as part of the ongoing probe into the deadly incident.

Vijay Seeks Extension In CBI Questioning

Officials said Vijay was asked to appear before the CBI on March 10. However, he reportedly sent a formal communication requesting additional time due to political commitments. He also requested that the questioning be conducted at a CBI office in Chennai or another location within Tamil Nadu.

Sources cited by PTI said the agency will review his request and issue a fresh summons with a revised date for the questioning.

Previous CBI Interrogation

This is not the first time Vijay has been called in connection with the investigation. The actor was earlier questioned by the CBI in January on two separate occasions. On January 12 and January 19, he appeared before officials and was questioned for several hours regarding the circumstances surrounding the rally.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay waves as he arrives for the public meeting in the Salem district, Tamil Nadu - null
Vijay's TVK Hopes To Whistle New Tune In Tamil Nadu, Powered Mostly By Fans

BY Ashlin Mathew

According to investigators, additional material gathered during the probe required further clarification from the actor, which prompted the latest summons. Officials have indicated that a fresh notice will be issued once the agency considers Vijay’s request for a new date.

Related Content
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addresses a public meeting, in Erode, Tamil Nadu. - | Photo: PTI
DMK's mega conference in Trichy is 'manufactured awakening': TVK
Mayilaa Teaser Out Now - Instagram
Mayilaa Teaser Out Now: Semmalar Annam’s Rural Drama Celebrates Women’s Resilience
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin with party leaders T. R. Baalu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during seat-sharing talks with state Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai, AICC state in-charge Girish Chodankar and other party representatives, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters, in Chennai, Wednesday - PTI
The Politics Of Accommodation: DMK’s Strategy Of Many Allies
RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle - File Image
RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle
Related Content

About The Karur Stampede Case

The stampede occurred during a political rally organised by Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. The event had drawn a massive crowd, which eventually led to overcrowding at the venue.

According to reports, panic broke out when several attendees fainted in the packed gathering. The situation quickly escalated as people began falling over each other in the crowd. The tragedy resulted in the death of 41 people, while more than 60 others were injured.

Jana Nayagan - YouTube
Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Vijay’s Film Sent To Censor Board’s Revising Committee - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

During the chaos, Vijay reportedly stopped his speech midway and attempted to assist supporters by throwing water bottles into the crowd while urging police personnel to intervene.

Following the incident, the actor shared a message expressing condolences to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragedy.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  2. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  4. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  5. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  5. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

Latest Stories

  1. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  2. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

  4. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Gets Major Update After Theatrical Plan Dropped

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  6. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

  7. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  8. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay