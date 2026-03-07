Allu Sirish Marries Nayanika Reddy: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan And Others Attend

Allu Sirish tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on Friday (March 6). Several prominent personalities from the Telugu industry attended the wedding.

Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad on March 6—the same date Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Suriya and Ram Charan, among others. The pics and videos from Allu Sirish and Nayanika's wedding have surfaced on social media.

Celebs at Allu Sirish-Nayankika Reddy's wedding

Pawan Kalyan, his wife Anna Lezhneva, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidala, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and others graced the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.

Pawan Kalyan was in a white attire, while Ram donned a black outfit. Upasana was in traditional suit for the wedding. They posed with the bride and groom for pics.

Ram Charan took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of himself and his wife, posing with the newlyweds and wrote, "Congratulation dearest brother. Have a blessed journey together."

Actor Adivi Sesh also attended the wedding.

Suriya, Venkatesh, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Raashii Khanna also graced the wedding.

What Allu Sirish and Nayanika wore for the wedding

Sirish opted for an off-white silk kurta with golden embroidery. He completed the look with an embroidered shawl and a matching dhoti. He also wore a gold-layered necklace.

Nayanika looked gorgeous in a pastel lavender kanjeevaram saree with heavily embellished borders and golden zari work. For the accessories, she wore bangles, diamond and ruby necklaces, matching earrings, nath, and a maang tikka. She styled her hair in a braid, and kept her makeup minimal.

Sirish shared a glimpse of his big day on Instagram.

Allu Sirish's pre-wedding festivities kicked off with the Pelli Koduku ceremony. Several friends and colleagues from the South film industry, including newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda joined the Allu family for Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony.

