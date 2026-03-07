Allu Sirish Marries Nayanika Reddy: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan And Others Attend

Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad on March 6—the same date Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Suriya and Ram Charan, among others. The pics and videos from Allu Sirish and Nayanika's wedding have surfaced on social media.