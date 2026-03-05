Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Date Preponed, Set For Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Summary of this article
Ustaad Bhagat Singh release date has been moved forward as producers reshuffle their plans following the postponement of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer, directed by Harish Shankar, was initially scheduled to arrive later in the month but will now take over a newly opened slot in theatres.
The shift sets up a significant box office clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh and continues the story of last year’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. With other major releases stepping aside, the Ugadi window is now shaping up to host one of the biggest cinematic face-offs of the month.
Why the release date changed
The reshuffle comes after the makers of Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash, announced that the film had been postponed. In a statement, the team explained that the decision was taken because ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could affect the film’s international rollout and its ability to reach audiences across key markets.
The film was expected to release earlier in March but will now arrive later in the year instead. With that date suddenly vacant, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh decided to move their film forward.
Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the update on social media, announcing that the action entertainer would arrive earlier than planned and promising a festive theatrical experience.
The cast also includes Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in key parts. Music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S, who are collaborating on the soundtrack and background score.
Meanwhile, expectations remain high for Dhurandhar 2. The original film, released in December last year, reportedly crossed ₹1300 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Indian box office successes in recent times.
Pawan Kalyan also had two major releases last year. Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned ₹116.88 crore globally, while They Call Him OG collected ₹295.22 crore worldwide.
With both Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2 targeting the same festive window, the coming weeks could see a major box office showdown.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now scheduled to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.