Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

Flight cancellations and airspace closures leave migrant workers, pilgrims, and business travellers stranded abroad, while families in Jharkhand anxiously pray for their safe return.

Md Asghar Khan
Updated on:
Published At:
West Asia, Israel-Iran conflict
Indian passengers reunite with their family members as they arrive safely from a flight via Dubai amid the international tensions in the Gulf region at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on Tuesday Photo: IMAGO/ANI News
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hundreds of Jharkhand residents stuck abroad due to flight cancellations and Gulf airspace closures.

  • Migrant workers, pilgrims, and business travellers among those unable to return for Eid.

  • Families anxiously follow updates and pray for the safe return of their loved ones.

Madiha had not even been born when her father, Syed Afzal, left for Dubai. He had to move there so that his daughter and his eight-year-old son Faisal could have a better future.

According to the terms of his visa, he was supposed to return home to Ranchi, every two years. But because of issues with his documents, he has been stuck in Dubai for several years now. After nearly five years, his return finally seemed possible just before Eid this year. However, the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US have, for now, blocked his way back home.

Afzal’s wife, Shabina, does not want to speak to the media about the situation. She fears that saying anything publicly might destroy whatever little hope remains of Afzal’s return.

Irfan, Afzal’s brother-in-law, says, “After five years, the way for Afzal’s return had finally cleared, but perhaps something else was destined. Both the children cry, remembering their father. Afzal lives about 30km away from the hotel near Burj Khalifa where the bombing took place. All flights have been cancelled, including his. In this month of Ramadan, we are only praying that all those from our country who are stuck in the Gulf return home safely.”

Related Content
Protesters hold slogans during a rally in solidarity with Iran after they were blocked by police as they marched towards the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - AP
As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy
War anxiety reverberates in remote Kerala villages - Photo: Altaf Qadri
War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats
IndiGo To Operate Special Jeddah Flights As Gulf Tensions Leave Indians Stranded - Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
IndiGo To Operate Special Jeddah Flights As Gulf Tensions Leave Indians Stranded
Commercial vessels divert to UAE coasts amid navigation issues DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 2: Commercial ships anchor off the coast of the United Arab Emirates due to navigation disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Dubai on March 2, 2026. Increased maritime traffic led to a buildup of vessels waiting near Dubai, highlighting the strategic importance of the strait, which handles 20 percent of global energy trade. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz
In the Gulf countries where the situation worsened after recent attacks, thousands of Indian migrants are caught in uncertainty. After attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, Iran responded with missile and drone strikes on American air and military bases in Gulf countries. Following this, alerts were declared in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

As a precaution, several countries temporarily closed their airspace, leading to flight cancellations. Migrants preparing to return home for Eid found their tickets useless, and airports fell silent.

According to media reports, more than 5,000 migrant workers from Jharkhand are working in the UAE and Iran. Because of the escalation, they remain stranded, with families in Jharkhand anxiously awaiting updates.

Zahid is one of them. On February 28, following regional missile exchanges, when debris from a drone fell near the Fairmont Hotel, Zahid was among those who witnessed the scene.

He says, “I was barely 6km away from the incident. Our office is there. I am a little nervous, but my family is much more worried. I was supposed to go home for Eid, but the flights were cancelled. My mother calls me several times a day, asking when the flights will resume. The government here has an alert message system built into our phones. If anything happens, even if there is an explosion, sirens start ringing. I have never faced such a situation before.”

A woman holds pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini and the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a group of government supporters march toward Khamenei's residency in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026, following the confirmed death of Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

BY Subin Dennis

In many Muslim families, the wedding season begins soon after Eid. Many people living in Gulf countries return home in large numbers during this time.

In Ranchi, Irshad, the nephew of Shamshad, is scheduled to get married on March 24, the fourth day of Eid. Shamshad says, “Irshad and his six brothers who live in Dubai had flights booked for 15 March, but they were cancelled. Both families have completed all wedding preparations, but there is still no confirmation about the groom’s arrival. We request the government to arrange for their return.”

Among a group of around one hundred people from Jharkhand who had travelled to Dubai last week on a business tour, several have released videos on social media seeking help from the Government of India. They had gone from Ranchi through a private company for a business tour. Due to the sudden escalation, airports were shut, making their return impossible for now.

Some employees had travelled with their families and have been staying in hotels since the attacks. The group includes people from Ranchi, Giridih, Bokaro, Hazaribagh and other districts. Families remain in contact through phone and video calls, but anxiety is growing. The company has arranged additional hotel stays and meals. Those stranded have appealed for safe evacuation.

Meanwhile, the return of several groups from Jharkhand who had gone to Saudi Arabia for Umrah has also become difficult. Anwar’s elderly sister, Aamna Khatoon, who lives in Ranchi, is stranded in Saudi Arabia. She had gone for Umrah and was scheduled to return on 6 March, but her flight was cancelled.

Anwar says, “My sister and three relatives who went with her were supposed to return on March 6. There is still no confirmation about when they will come back. Everyone at home is very worried. There is a lot of suspense. Even if flights resume, there will be fear about possible attacks. We are worried about their safe return. We have left everything to Allah.”

War anxiety reverberates in remote Kerala villages - Photo: Altaf Qadri
War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Last week, a group of fifty people from Ranchi travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah through Alif Haj Umrah Travel Agency. According to the agency, they are scheduled to return to India a day before Eid. They are currently in Mecca completing the rituals. There is not much unrest in Mecca and Medina, but uncertainty over flights continues.

Activist Nehal Ahmed says that many migrant workers return home around Eid. Since Jharkhand has a large number of such workers, he says, “During Covid, when workers from Jharkhand were stranded in different parts of the country, Hemant Soren was the first Chief Minister to begin bringing them back. I appeal to the Jharkhand government to take similar steps now and bring back workers stranded in the Gulf.”

CM Hemant Soren has expressed concern over the rapidly changing situation in Gulf countries and appealed to Jharkhand residents and all Indians there to remain cautious. He has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to take necessary steps to bring back the stranded Indians. The State Migrant Control Room has issued several toll-free, landline and WhatsApp numbers.

Across villages and cities in India, families wait anxiously. A mother’s prayers, children’s questions, and every phone call carry a pause of breath. Household expenses, loan payments and children’s education depend on the earnings of those working there, and everything now hangs in uncertainty. The joy of Eid has turned into waiting, and with each passing day, the hope and prayer grow stronger that the situation improves soon, the skies reopen, and they return safely to their loved ones.

(Note: All names have been changed)

