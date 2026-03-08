Nishant KumarTakes Political Plunge: Will Nitish Kumar’s Lav–Kush Social Coalition Survive?

Summary of this article
A major shift in Bihar’s politics began in the 1990s when Nitish Kumar started building a new social coalition against the politics led by Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nitish Kumar and George Fernandes broke away from the Janata Dal and formed the Samata Party in 1994. Around the same time, prominent Koeri leader Shakuni Chaudhary left the Congress and joined Nitish Kumar in the Samata Party.
During this period, a large rally of the Kurmi–Koeri community was organised in Patna, popularly known as the Kurmi Chetna Sammelan.
At that time, the two strongest pillars of the Samata Party were Nitish Kumar (a Kurmi) and Shakuni Chaudhary. Together they worked to build what later came to be known as the Lav–Kush social base, referring to the political consolidation of Kurmis and Koeris. The slogan “One Lav, One Kush” was promoted to unite the two communities.
Nitish Kumar and Shakuni Chaudhary travelled extensively across villages, holding meetings with Kurmi and Koeri communities. They even encouraged inter-community marriages between the two groups in order to strengthen social integration and transform the Kurmi–Koeri bloc into a consolidated political force.
Since the Lav–Kush political framework also includes the Dhanuk community, this combination was seen as a powerful electoral bloc. With an estimated population share of nearly 10 per cent, this social coalition has remained largely aligned with Nitish Kumar—from the days of the Samata Party to the present Janata Dal (United).
However, a key question now arises: after Nitish Kumar, will his son Nishant Kumar be able to keep this Lav–Kush base intact within the party?
For a long time, Nishant Kumar—the only son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—had stayed away from both politics and public life. Now, after taking the politicla plunge, his ability to navigate Bihar’s complex caste-driven politics will not only be a matter of political debate but will also serve as a litmus test for dynastic politics within the JD(U).
Born on July 20, 1975, Nishant Kumar studied software engineering at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (Ranchi). Known for his quiet and low-profile personality, Nishant will now have to learn the intricate arithmetic of electoral politics.
With Nishant's formal entry into the Janata Dal (United) on March 8, Nitish Kumar has joined the list of leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan, whose political legacies are now being carried forward by their heirs.
But an important question remains: just as Tejashwi Yadav has been accepted by Lalu Prasad’s supporters and Chirag Paswan by Ram Vilas Paswan’s followers, will Nitish Kumar’s Lav–Kush support base similarly embrace Nishant Kumar?
Dr. R.K. Verma, a former professor at Bihar University, describes Nishant as a “reluctant politician.” According to Verma, “If Nishant is made Deputy Chief Minister in the new Bihar government, he may initially struggle to take independent decisions and will likely need guidance. Over time, he may develop his own political instincts. His entry into the party appears aimed at keeping the Lav–Kush vote bank intact. In fact, it may also reflect a compulsion, because the party currently lacks another strong leader from these communities who could be projected as the face of this social base.”
Verma also views Nishant’s entry through the broader lens of dynastic politics, which he believes has become an established feature of Indian democracy. “Dynastic politics in India has often worked in favour of successors. In many regional parties, the heirs of political leaders receive the same public support that their parents enjoyed. In that sense, dynastic politics has become an integral part of our democratic system.”
Ironically, Nitish Kumar has long opposed dynastic politics and repeatedly stated that he would keep his family away from political affairs. Nishant himself had earlier said on several occasions that he had no intention of entering politics.
In contrast, leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan ensured that their children underwent extensive political grooming within party organisations and among the public before stepping into major roles. In Nishant’s case, such a visible political apprenticeship has not been evident.
However, compared to these political heirs, Nishant is more educated and is entering politics at a relatively older age, which could provide him with a certain degree of maturity. Yet the lack of grassroots organisational experience and mass political engagement will remain a significant challenge.
Perhaps for this reason, JD(U) leaders have indicated that Nishant will soon begin touring across Bihar to establish contact with the public and party workers.
Another crucial question concerns the future of JD(U)’s vote base. Observers estimate that the party’s core social coalition currently commands around 15–19 per cent of the vote share in Bihar. Political analysts believe that if JD(U) manages to retain even 10–12 per cent of its vote base under Nishant’s leadership, the party could continue to remain a significant regional political force.
Within JD(U), there has long been discussion that whenever a leader from the Kurmi–Koeri community begins to grow influential and is perceived as close to Nitish Kumar, that leader eventually finds himself sidelined within the party structure.
Two prominent examples often cited are Upendra Kushwaha and R.C.P. Singh. At different points in time, both were seen as potential successors to Nitish Kumar, but eventually both left the party.
After their exit, JD(U) has been left without a major and durable face from the Kurmi–Koeri community. In this context, Nishant Kumar’s entry is widely viewed as an attempt to fill that vacuum. Politically, it is seen as a strategy aimed at preserving JD(U)’s social base and signaling a possible direction for the party’s future leadership.
At the same time, concerns about Nitish Kumar’s declining health and alleged cognitive instability have also triggered discussions about internal changes within JD(U). Some party workers and leaders have claimed that many decisions taken in recent months are not being made directly by Nitish Kumar but by others around him.
When speculation emerged that Nitish Kumar might move to the Rajya Sabha—and after he reportedly filed his nomination—some party workers even claimed that the chief minister had been “politically hijacked.”
In such a scenario, another question arises: how independently will Nishant be able to function within the party or as a potential Deputy Chief Minister?
Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, professor in the Political Science Department at Patna University, believes that for nearly eight months Nitish Kumar has appeared to be operating under the influence of others.
“I don’t think Nishant is politically mature enough yet to take independent decisions. Even after Nishant’s entry, JD(U) may continue to function in the same way it has under Nitish in recent months. The real question is: which internal caucus will ultimately exercise decision-making power?”
Ranjan further adds that an important issue is the composition of the decision-making group within the party. “Interestingly, in the group that has been making key decisions over the past several months, there is hardly anyone from Nitish Kumar’s traditional core support base—Kurmi, Koeri, or the EBC communities. Instead, the influential group appears to consist largely of upper-caste leaders. This has created resentment among sections of the Kurmi, Koeri, and EBC communities.”
He explains that Nitish Kumar’s strong “godfather-like political image” prevented open dissent within the party. However, he believes the situation may change once Nishant assumes a leadership role.
According to Ranjan, Nishant’s entry may temporarily stabilise the party, but in the long run the possibility of internal fragmentation cannot be ruled out.
Another major challenge for Nishant will be maintaining the social engineering model that Nitish Kumar built over the years. Nitish successfully expanded his Kurmi–Koeri core base by adding Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), Mahadalits, and women voters, creating a broad political coalition.
Supporters argue that since Nishant, like his father, is an engineer, he might be able to preserve this model of “social engineering.” Whether he can actually sustain it remains to be seen.
A look at Nishant’s personal life reveals a remarkably simple and low-profile lifestyle for the son of a chief minister. His mother, Manju Kumari Sinha, was a schoolteacher who passed away in 2007 due to pneumonia. Nishant is the couple’s only child.
He completed his early schooling at St. Karen’s School in Patna, followed by further studies at Manav Bharti India International School in Mussoorie. Later, he studied software engineering at BIT Mesra in Ranchi.
After completing his education, Nishant briefly worked as an engineer but largely remained away from active politics.
He has also been known for his interest in spiritual and religious activities. In a 2017 statement, he said that he had no desire to enter politics and that spirituality was his primary inclination. He has often been seen participating in temple rituals and religious ceremonies.
Nishant’s personal life has also drawn attention because, despite being nearly 50 years old, he remains unmarried. While no official reason has been given, several reports suggest that he prefers a quiet and private lifestyle. Since the death of his mother, he has mostly lived with his father at the chief minister’s residence in Patna, and the two are considered the central members of the family.
In recent years, Nishant’s appearance at public events alongside his father had fueled speculation about his possible political debut. He was seen attending several JD(U) programmes and political gatherings, strengthening the perception that he was being prepared as a potential political successor.
On March 8, when Nishant finally took membership of the JD(U), those discussions effectively turned into reality. It is now widely believed that he will be given an important responsibility within the party and that, in a future government formed after Nitish Kumar, he could become the Deputy Chief Minister from the JD(U) quota in Bihar.