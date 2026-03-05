Buzz In Bihar: Will Nitish Give Up CM Post And Get Rajya Sabha Nomination As Son Nishant Takes Centrestage In The State?

Summary of this article
Nitish Kumar could take on a role in national politics while Nishant begins playing an active role in the state
Nishant Kumar would likely occupy an important position, either as chief minister or deputy CM.
Nitish has historically opposed dynastic politics, making it unlikely both father and son would remain active in politics simultaneously.
A new political discussion is gathering momentum in Bihar: Is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar preparing to step down from the chief minister’s post? Amid the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and increased internal activity within Janata Dal (United), speculation has intensified that Nitish Kumar may move to the Rajya Sabha. After a meeting of JD(U) legislators and senior leaders held in Patna on Wednesday, March 4, many political observers believe that Nitish Kumar could soon shift to national politics.
According to sources, the meeting was not held at the party office but at the residence of JD(U)’s national working president, Sanjay Jha. Several senior leaders considered close to Nitish Kumar attended the meeting, including minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi. Although the agenda of the meeting was not officially disclosed, it is believed that the leaders discussed the current political situation in Bihar and the party’s future strategy. In the context of ongoing discussions about Nitish Kumar’s future role, possible leadership changes, and emerging equations within the party, the meeting is being viewed as highly significant.
If there is indeed a leadership change in Bihar, the immediate question is: who will become the next chief minister and who will take charge of JD(U) in the state? Another key question is whether such a decision would be influenced by concerns over Nitish Kumar’s declining health, or whether the Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to implement its long-standing political ambition of installing its own chief minister in Bihar. Both possibilities have sparked intensified political speculation across the state.
If Nitish Kumar steps down as chief minister, it would mark the end of a political chapter spanning more than two decades. Since assuming power in 2005, he has remained at the centre of Bihar’s politics, with much of the state’s political dynamics revolving around him. However, discussions about his potential move to the Rajya Sabha and a possible role in national politics suggest that a new political arrangement may emerge in Bihar, one in which the BJP could play a more decisive role in governance.
Political scientist Dr Rakesh Ranjan from Patna University notes that there is little doubt that Nitish Kumar’s health has been declining. According to him, this is one reason why several other leaders have increasingly taken responsibility for managing the party over the past year. Among them are Sanjay Jha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.
Ranjan further observes that although the NDA contested elections in Bihar under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the BJP carried out extensive campaigning on its own. Except for a few occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed most election rallies without Nitish Kumar’s presence. During the elections, many observers already believed that this might be Nitish Kumar’s final political innings. However, the bigger question remains: who could replace him? At present, the JD(U) does not appear to have a leader within the party who is universally acceptable.
Before speculation about Nitish Kumar going to the Rajya Sabha intensified, there were also strong discussions about sending his son Nishant Kumar to the Upper House. Senior JD(U) leader and minister Shravan Kumar recently stated that party workers and young people in the state have long wanted Nishant Kumar to enter active politics, and that he may take on a political role after the Holi festival. Following this statement, Nishant Kumar’s possible entry into politics has become a major point of discussion in Bihar’s political circles.
Dr. Rakesh Ranjan also points out that JD(U) currently holds around 85 seats and still retains a strong social base. A crucial part of that base is the Koeri–Kurmi vote bank, which has supported the party since the days of the Samata Party. Maintaining this vote bank after Nitish Kumar’s leadership will be a major challenge for JD(U). In this context, bringing Nishant Kumar into politics may be seen as a strategy to preserve that support base.
However, Ranjan believes that if Nitish Kumar moves to the Rajya Sabha, he may remain chief minister only for a few more months, or alternatively, if Nishant Kumar goes to the Rajya Sabha, the situation could be similar. According to him, Nitish Kumar has historically opposed dynastic politics, making it unlikely that both father and son would remain active in politics simultaneously. In his view, either Nitish Kumar will continue in politics or Nishant Kumar will take on the role.
If Nishant Kumar does enter active politics, it would also challenge the long-standing perception that Nitish Kumar was among the few leaders who did not promote their family members in politics.
At present, Bihar’s political landscape appears to be at a critical crossroads. On one side is speculation about Nitish Kumar possibly moving to Delhi, on the other is uncertainty over who might become the next chief minister, and alongside that are questions about the future leadership of JD(U). The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the decisions taken by JD(U) in the coming days will determine whether these developments remain mere speculation or mark the beginning of a new political phase in Bihar.
Senior journalist Pushyamitra, who closely follows Bihar politics, argues that the question of who will succeed Nitish Kumar is perhaps less important than the certainty that Nishant Kumar will eventually enter politics.
According to Pushyamitra, the BJP has long been urging Nitish Kumar to vacate the chief minister’s post. In response, Nitish Kumar’s close associates have often conveyed to the BJP that the transition could happen once Nishant Kumar enters politics. However, as soon as discussions began about sending Nishant to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP reportedly renewed pressure on Nitish Kumar to step down. As a result, a “Plan B” may now be emerging, one in which Nitish Kumar himself moves to the Rajya Sabha. In that scenario, Nitish Kumar could take on a role in national politics while Nishant begins playing an active role in Bihar.
What role might Nishant Kumar play? Pushyamitra says there appear to be two views within the BJP. One faction believes Nishant could be made chief minister, while another prefers that the BJP itself should hold the chief minister’s post. In either case, Nishant Kumar would likely occupy an important position, either as chief minister or deputy chief minister.
Pushyamitra also suggests that if the chief minister does come from the BJP, it is not guaranteed that the position will go to Samrat Choudhary. The BJP could spring a surprise candidate, as it has done in several other states.
However, Dr. Rakesh Ranjan believes that if Nitish Kumar shifts to the national stage, there is a strong possibility that the BJP may appoint its own chief minister, with Samrat Choudhary emerging as a likely contender. In such a situation, he suggests that the two deputy chief minister positions currently held by the BJP could be transferred to JD(U), with one of those positions potentially going to Nishant Kumar and another to a leader from an upper-caste background.
In 2026, elections will be held for five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar as the terms of several members will end on April 9, 2026. Those completing their tenure include Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur from JD(U), Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh from Rashtriya Janata Dal, as well as Upendra Kushwaha.
The deadline for nominations is March 6, scrutiny will take place on March 7, the last date for withdrawal is March 10, and voting is scheduled for March 16, 2026. Political activity has intensified ahead of the elections. The BJP has reportedly nominated Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar as candidates, while the NDA is also discussing the possibility of backing Upendra Kushwaha. JD(U), meanwhile, is expected to announce its two candidates soon, possibly on March 5, and there is a strong possibility that one of those names could be Nitish Kumar himself.