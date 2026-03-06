What Nitish Kumar’s Exit Means For Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told media, "Our sympathies are with CM Nitish Kumar. We've always said that Nitish Kumar was chosen as the groom in the election, but the wedding rituals will be performed with someone else. The BJP doesn't want anyone from the OBC community, the most backward community, Dalits, or those working for social justice to progress. The BJP's CM will be a rubber stamp. This is a betrayal of the public. Previously, they had proclaimed, 'From 2025 to 30, Nitish again.' But they were harassed so much that they had to resign.”