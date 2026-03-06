What Nitish Kumar’s Exit Means For Bihar

Sources say pressure from the top leadership of the BJP along with persuasion from a section of JD (United) leaders, compelled him to announce his exit 

Umesh Kumar Ray
Umesh Kumar Ray
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar announces Rajya Sabha foray  | PTI Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Opposition leaders say the mandate that the NDA  obtained in the name of Nitish Kumar is being openly betrayed

  • In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA secured a historic victory, winning 202 seats

  • Analysts believe that a BJP chief minister in Bihar would have a major impact on the state’s politics.

Barely three months ago, the political slogan “25 se 30, fir se Nitish” (Nitish Kumar would remain Chief Minister from 2025 to 2030) was echoing across Bihar. Now, in a dramatic turn of events, Nitish Kumar has stepped down from the post of Chief Minister, bringing an end to his nearly two-decade-long reign in the state. 

Though it was fairly clear during last year’s state assembly elections that he might not remain chief minister for more than a year, the way things unfolded was still surprising. In just a couple of days, the situation changed dramatically. 

Three or four days ago, no one expected that Nitish Kumar would move to the Rajya Sabha. Now, however, Nitish himself has announced that he is filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Just hours after making the announcement on his social media handles, he was seen filing his nomination with Home Minister Amit Shah sitting beside him.

Sources believe that immense pressure from the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with persuasion from a section of Janata Dal (United) leaders, compelled Nitish Kumar to announce his exit from state politics.

Related Content
JDU supporters put posters reading Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar outside of JDU office on the eve of vote counting for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on November 13, 2025 in Patna, India. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Nitish Kumar’s Surprise Move: Opposition Calls It A 'Hijacking'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah files nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls, in Patna. State Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also seen. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha
Announcing his decision in a post on X, the JD(U) leader said he intends to enter the Upper House of Parliament while continuing to guide the state’s new government. - PTI; Representative image
10-Time CM Nitish Kumar Now Headed To Rajya Sabha
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receiving Prasad on his birthday by his son Nishant Kumar at his residence on March 1, 2026 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Turned 75. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Buzz In Bihar: Will Nitish Give Up CM Post And Get Rajya Sabha Nomination As Son Nishant Takes Centrestage In The State?
Related Content
The Silence Of Nitish Kumar  - | Source: Outlook Archives
The Silence Of Nitish Kumar 

BY Manoj Kumar Jha

“BJP Forced Nitish To Exit”

Opposition leaders claimed that Nitish Kumar was forced to step down by BJP.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told media, "Our sympathies are with CM Nitish Kumar. We've always said that Nitish Kumar was chosen as the groom in the election, but the wedding rituals will be performed with someone else. The BJP doesn't want anyone from the OBC community, the most backward community, Dalits, or those working for social justice to progress. The BJP's CM will be a rubber stamp. This is a betrayal of the public. Previously, they had proclaimed, 'From 2025 to 30, Nitish again.' But they were harassed so much that they had to resign.”

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) -Liberation says, “The real issue is not what political game plan the NDA has formulated in Bihar or what kind of transition the BJP wants in Bihar. The real issue is that the mandate that the NDA sought and obtained in the name of Nitish Kumar is being openly betrayed. This is a betrayal of Bihar and its people.”

Nitish’s exit sent shockwaves among Janata Dal (United) supporters. They gathered at the main gate of the Chief Minister’s residence as well as the party office. Some supporters ransacked the office and demanded that they want to see Nitish Kumar as Bihar’s Chief Minister, not in the Rajya Sabha.

With his departure from the chief minister’s post, a key question now hangs over Bihar’s political landscape: who will succeed Nitish Kumar? Since Nitish himself did not announce a political heir, it appears he has paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been striving for some time to install its own chief minister.

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is being seen as the strongest contender because of his active role both in the party organisation and in the government - X.com
After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

BY Md Asghar Khan

“Nitish Kumar’s exit had almost been decided during last year’s assembly elections when BJP became the largest party and opposition was decimated,” says Dipak Mishra, a Patna-based senior journalist.

“Along with this, his health was deteriorating day by day, so he wanted a graceful exit. And he finally got it,” he added.

It was not only pressure from top BJP leaders that became a key factor in his decision; the 2025 state assembly election results also left him with no room to leapfrog when he felt uncomfortable within an alliance.

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic victory, winning 202 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the state with 89 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United) with 85 seats. Other NDA allies together won 28 seats.

 On the other hand, the main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was reduced to just 22 seats, while all parties in the Mahagathbandhan together managed only 40 seats.

Nitish Kumar Taking Oath - null
End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

BY Mohammad Ali

“A strong opposition has often been politically useful for Nitish Kumar, as it would allow him to switch his alliance according to his comfort,” a Janata Dal United leader told Outlook on the condition of anonymity.

Who Will Be The Next CM?

As Nitish Kumar has announced his exit, the question now is who will be the next chief minister. The BJP often surprises by choosing relatively unknown faces, so it is believed that the party may once again announce a face unfamiliar to the public. 

Political analyst Mahendra Suman says, “BJP had been trying to woo Dalits and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) voters, so the party may choose either a Dalit or an EBC leader.”

“OBC leaders such as Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and then Nitish Kumar have dominated Bihar politics for almost four decades now, so it may be time for EBCs and Dalits,” he told Outlook.

Nitish Kumar, as a chief minister, always followed the middle path despite being part of an NDA partner. And this is why he enjoys support of all sections including upper castes as well as minorities.

Political analysts believe that a BJP chief minister in Bihar would have a major impact on the state’s politics. 

“Socialist politics will take a back seat. BJP will now begin its decisive politics in full force. It will induct its cadre into government institutions and replace JDU-sympathiser bureaucrats from the government,” says Pushpendra, a former professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  2. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  3. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  4. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  5. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Is Striking Tehran And Lebanon

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century