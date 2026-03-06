What Nitish Kumar’s Exit Means For Bihar

Summary of this article
Opposition leaders say the mandate that the NDA obtained in the name of Nitish Kumar is being openly betrayed
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA secured a historic victory, winning 202 seats
Analysts believe that a BJP chief minister in Bihar would have a major impact on the state’s politics.
Barely three months ago, the political slogan “25 se 30, fir se Nitish” (Nitish Kumar would remain Chief Minister from 2025 to 2030) was echoing across Bihar. Now, in a dramatic turn of events, Nitish Kumar has stepped down from the post of Chief Minister, bringing an end to his nearly two-decade-long reign in the state.
Though it was fairly clear during last year’s state assembly elections that he might not remain chief minister for more than a year, the way things unfolded was still surprising. In just a couple of days, the situation changed dramatically.
Three or four days ago, no one expected that Nitish Kumar would move to the Rajya Sabha. Now, however, Nitish himself has announced that he is filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Just hours after making the announcement on his social media handles, he was seen filing his nomination with Home Minister Amit Shah sitting beside him.
Sources believe that immense pressure from the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with persuasion from a section of Janata Dal (United) leaders, compelled Nitish Kumar to announce his exit from state politics.
“BJP Forced Nitish To Exit”
Opposition leaders claimed that Nitish Kumar was forced to step down by BJP.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told media, "Our sympathies are with CM Nitish Kumar. We've always said that Nitish Kumar was chosen as the groom in the election, but the wedding rituals will be performed with someone else. The BJP doesn't want anyone from the OBC community, the most backward community, Dalits, or those working for social justice to progress. The BJP's CM will be a rubber stamp. This is a betrayal of the public. Previously, they had proclaimed, 'From 2025 to 30, Nitish again.' But they were harassed so much that they had to resign.”
Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) -Liberation says, “The real issue is not what political game plan the NDA has formulated in Bihar or what kind of transition the BJP wants in Bihar. The real issue is that the mandate that the NDA sought and obtained in the name of Nitish Kumar is being openly betrayed. This is a betrayal of Bihar and its people.”
Nitish’s exit sent shockwaves among Janata Dal (United) supporters. They gathered at the main gate of the Chief Minister’s residence as well as the party office. Some supporters ransacked the office and demanded that they want to see Nitish Kumar as Bihar’s Chief Minister, not in the Rajya Sabha.
With his departure from the chief minister’s post, a key question now hangs over Bihar’s political landscape: who will succeed Nitish Kumar? Since Nitish himself did not announce a political heir, it appears he has paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been striving for some time to install its own chief minister.
“Nitish Kumar’s exit had almost been decided during last year’s assembly elections when BJP became the largest party and opposition was decimated,” says Dipak Mishra, a Patna-based senior journalist.
“Along with this, his health was deteriorating day by day, so he wanted a graceful exit. And he finally got it,” he added.
It was not only pressure from top BJP leaders that became a key factor in his decision; the 2025 state assembly election results also left him with no room to leapfrog when he felt uncomfortable within an alliance.
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a historic victory, winning 202 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the state with 89 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United) with 85 seats. Other NDA allies together won 28 seats.
On the other hand, the main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was reduced to just 22 seats, while all parties in the Mahagathbandhan together managed only 40 seats.
“A strong opposition has often been politically useful for Nitish Kumar, as it would allow him to switch his alliance according to his comfort,” a Janata Dal United leader told Outlook on the condition of anonymity.
Who Will Be The Next CM?
As Nitish Kumar has announced his exit, the question now is who will be the next chief minister. The BJP often surprises by choosing relatively unknown faces, so it is believed that the party may once again announce a face unfamiliar to the public.
Political analyst Mahendra Suman says, “BJP had been trying to woo Dalits and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) voters, so the party may choose either a Dalit or an EBC leader.”
“OBC leaders such as Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and then Nitish Kumar have dominated Bihar politics for almost four decades now, so it may be time for EBCs and Dalits,” he told Outlook.
Nitish Kumar, as a chief minister, always followed the middle path despite being part of an NDA partner. And this is why he enjoys support of all sections including upper castes as well as minorities.
Political analysts believe that a BJP chief minister in Bihar would have a major impact on the state’s politics.
“Socialist politics will take a back seat. BJP will now begin its decisive politics in full force. It will induct its cadre into government institutions and replace JDU-sympathiser bureaucrats from the government,” says Pushpendra, a former professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).