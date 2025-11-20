Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

In 2006 he was at an official programme in Patna where he distributed a few cycles to underprivileged children and first got the idea for a cycle scheme for girls. “When I handed over the keys to them, I could see happiness all over their faces. The memories of those happy faces of poor children remained with me long after the ceremony was over,” he recalled in a 2010 blog. He then met state Human Resource Department officials and asked them to prepare a scheme to distribute free bicycles to all high school girls. The cycle scheme began in this way and became an instant hit.