Egypt 0-0 Angola, AFCON 2025-26: Salah Benched As ANG Dumped Out Of Tournament
Oswin Appollis fired South Africa into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Zimbabwe, while Egypt star Mohamed Salah got a rest. The Bafana Bafana progressed in second place in Group B, behind already-qualified Egypt, which drew 0-0 with Angola in Agadir. Both final group games were played at the same time. With his team already through, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan rested his regulars including Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Trézéguet. They’re set to return for the Pharaohs’ first knockout game, also in Agadir, against a third-place finisher from Groups A, C or D on Jan. 5.
