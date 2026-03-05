Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

Nepal is all set to hold elections on March 5. In the run up to the elections, the government has already deployed security forces, including the Army to maintain security and protect vital installations. The security apparatus of Nepal Police has been severely damaged and lost weapons during the movement. Many criminals fled prisons. Overall, security remains vulnerable to the point that any untoward incident could take place without any prior warning. The polarised political spectrum, too, poses a threat to security. Any further deterioration of security could turn the political landscape into a difficult terrain if not a political battleground. How election outcomes will pan out has become a matter of concern for all of us. Many equate Nepal’s situation with the electoral outcomes of the Bangladesh. But that certainly is not the case. In Bangladesh, the deposed Awami League was not allowed to contest the election. But in the case of Nepal, the situation is fundamentally different. Both old and new political parties are contesting elections together. In Nepal, Gen-Z do not have any political party. They are subsumed within the political parties, mainly the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). What is strikingly similar in both Nepal and Bangladesh is that the youth were used to unseat the government for regime change. Sadly, with the passage of time, Gen-Z’s agendas were not really taken up.