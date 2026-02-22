Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

Authorities extended the curfew in Gaur municipality of Nepal’s Madhesh province indefinitely following clashes between two communities.
The clashes have left at least eight people, including two policemen, injured.
Under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, officials have banned movement, public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations.
In a notice, the District Administration Office stated that the prohibitory order will remain in effect from 8:30 am Sunday until further notice. The restriction applies to areas within the eastern Mudbalwa Gate, western Lalbakaiya Dam, north of Bam Canal and south of the Gaur Customs Office.
The violence was sparked by a dispute on Thursday evening, which intensified through Friday and into Saturday morning, leaving at least eight people injured.
The initial curfew had been enforced from 1 am Saturday to 6:30 am Sunday after clashes broke out between members of two communities in Savgadha village of Gaur-6 in Rautahat district early Saturday.
Authorities later eased the restrictions from 6:30 am to 8:30 am to allow residents to manage essential activities.
Tensions have gripped Nepal's Gaur for the past three days after an argument between members of two communities during a wedding procession escalated into stone-pelting and the burning of a vehicle.
