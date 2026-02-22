Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

The violence began after a dispute during a wedding procession escalated into stone-pelting and arson, prompting heavy deployment of riot police in the affected areas.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Curfew Imposed In Nepal
Curfew Imposed In Nepal | rep image |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Authorities extended the curfew in Gaur municipality of Nepal’s Madhesh province indefinitely following clashes between two communities.

  2. The clashes have left at least eight people, including two policemen, injured.

  3. Under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, officials have banned movement, public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations.

A curfew imposed in Gaur municipality in Nepal’s Madhesh province after clashes between two communities has been extended indefinitely, authorities said on Sunday.

In a notice, the District Administration Office stated that the prohibitory order will remain in effect from 8:30 am Sunday until further notice. The restriction applies to areas within the eastern Mudbalwa Gate, western Lalbakaiya Dam, north of Bam Canal and south of the Gaur Customs Office.

The violence was sparked by a dispute on Thursday evening, which intensified through Friday and into Saturday morning, leaving at least eight people injured.

A man casts his vote during the general election in Kathmandu, Nepal. - File photo; Representative image
Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

BY Outlook News Desk

The initial curfew had been enforced from 1 am Saturday to 6:30 am Sunday after clashes broke out between members of two communities in Savgadha village of Gaur-6 in Rautahat district early Saturday.

Authorities later eased the restrictions from 6:30 am to 8:30 am to allow residents to manage essential activities.

Tensions have gripped Nepal's Gaur for the past three days after an argument between members of two communities during a wedding procession escalated into stone-pelting and the burning of a vehicle.

Related Content
Related Content

Invoking Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, the District Administration Office has banned the movement of people as well as the organisation of gatherings, assemblies, rallies and demonstrations within the designated curfew zone.

At least eight individuals, including two police personnel, sustained injuries in the unrest. Earlier, authorities had deployed hundreds of riot police officers in the affected areas to prevent further clashes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: IND On Verge Of Victory Against BAN

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG Lose 2 As Maheesh Theekshana Gets Jacob Bethell

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  4. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  5. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart