Renowned Bengali Author Shankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

Conceived, as he would later recount, on a rain-soaked day at a waterlogged Kolkata crossing when he gazed at the neon lights of the Grand Hotel, the novel opened the doors of the fictional Shahjahan Hotel to readers. Through unforgettable characters like the suave manager Marco Polo and receptionist Sata Bose, Shankar offered an insider's view of the city's elite culture, its business intrigues and hidden heartbreaks.