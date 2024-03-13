Sahitya Akademi 2023 Awards For Authors Neelum Saran Gaur, Rajasekaran Among Others | See Full List Here

Author Neelum Saran Gaur’s most recent novel, ‘Requiem In Raga Janki’ won the award in the novel category. Based on the real-life story of the famous Allahabad singer Janki Bai Ilahabadi (1880–1934) the historical novel narrates the forgotten story of the lone woman who was attacked at the age of eight by her suitor, Raghunandan, with 56 knives. After surviving this stabbing, she came to be known as ‘Chhappan Churi’. The novel also won the coveted Hindu Fiction Prize for 2018.