Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: India Captain Cleared For Asia Cup 2025 After Successful Surgery - Report

Suryakumar Yadav cleared fitness tests at BCCI COE in Bengaluru
Completed rehabilitation after hernia surgery in Munich, Germany
Set to attend India's Asia Cup squad selection meet in Mumbai
Asia Cup scheduled from September 9 to September 28, 2025 in the UAE
India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, successfully cleared his post-surgery fitness assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru on August 16, 2025.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources confirmed that Yadav completed rehabilitation requirements following his sports hernia surgery. The procedure, addressing his lower-right abdomen, occurred in Munich, Germany, in June 2025.
“Fitness tests are mandatory before Return to Play (RTP) post-surgery. Surya has cleared the fitness test,” PTI quoted a BCCI in the report.
The BCCI’s structured RTP protocol mandates demonstrating full match fitness before selection, a criterion Yadav has now met. He is officially available for selection for the upcoming Asia Cup squad.
Yadav, 34, also shared his recovery journey on Instagram, stating, “Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back.”
He is now set to attend the selection committee meeting in Mumbai, reportedly on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
Suryakumar Yadav has captained India in 22 T20I matches and holds a notable win percentage. He ranks sixth in the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings. Despite recurring injuries and surgeries, he continues to demonstrate resilience and high performance, earning accolades for both his individual statistics and leadership.
IPL Success And Ongoing Recovery Efforts
Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, accumulating 717 runs in 16 innings for the Mumbai Indians. This impressive performance made him only the second batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score over 600 runs in a single season for the franchise.
He finished second overall, behind Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan (759 runs) of Gujarat Titans. Yadav was pivotal in Mumbai Indians reaching the playoffs, where they claimed victory over Gujarat in the Eliminator before Punjab Kings defeated them in Qualifier 2. He was adjudged 'Player-of-the-Series’ for IPL 2025.
Soon after, he competed in the T20 Mumbai League, captaining Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and scoring 122 runs in five innings. His team placed sixth amongst the competitors.
This recent surgery marks Yadav’s third major operation in three years, following an ankle surgery in 2023 and an initial sports hernia operation in 2024.
Asia Cup Schedule And Squad Selection Briefing
The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from September 9 to September 28, 2025. India’s campaign is set to begin against the UAE on September 10. A highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan follows on September 14. Both these fixtures are slated for Dubai.
The full squad for the tournament awaits official announcement following the selection committee meeting. The Asia Cup serves as a crucial preparatory platform for teams ahead of upcoming ICC tournaments. Organisers have ensured scheduling maximises marquee matchups, particularly the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash.
Understanding Sports Hernia And Yadav’s Future Prospects
A sports hernia, also known as ‘athletic pubalgia’, constitutes a complex soft tissue injury, distinct from a traditional hernia. It commonly affects the lower abdominal or groin area, resulting from repetitive, high-intensity athletic movements.
Yadav’s situation highlights its recurrent nature, necessitating multiple surgical interventions. Such recurrences align with medical literature on elite athletes who heavily strain core muscle groups with abrupt directional changes, common in cricket.
