Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Spot In Semifinals At Stake

Uttar Pradesh will lock horns with Saurashtra in the 2nd quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd quarter final of the VHT 2026 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on January 12, 2026. A strong UP will be up against an in-form SAUR in the knockout match of the tournament. UP was superb doing the group stages, topping the Group B after winning all their matches, while Saurashtra also finished 2nd in Group D, by winning 5 out of their 7 games. While both teams fared well in the league stage, knockout stage is a different ball game altogether and whichever team is able to handle nerves better on the given day, will come out on top of the other. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

12 Jan 2026, 08:57:16 am IST Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Playing XIs Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal (WK), Karan Chaudhary, Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh (C), Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam and Zeeshan Ansari Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (C/WK), Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Parswaraj Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar and Chetan Sakariya

12 Jan 2026, 08:49:50 am IST Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Toss Update Saurashtra won the toss and chose to bowl first.

12 Jan 2026, 08:43:37 am IST Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Match Details Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra Venue: BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru On-Field Umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Amit Rana Third Umpire: Sai Dharshan Kumar MG Referee: S Daniel Manohar

12 Jan 2026, 08:01:29 am IST Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Stat Leaders Most Runs Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka): 640 runs Aman Mokhade (Vidarbha): 637 runs Pukhraj Mann (Himachal Pradesh): 558 runs Dhruv Jurel (Uttar Pradesh): 558 runs Aryan Juyal (Uttar Pradesh): 492 runs Most Wickets Zeeshan Ansari (Uttar Pradesh): 21 wickets Satyanarayana Raju (Andhra Pradesh): 21 wickets Vasuki Koushik (Saurashtra): 17 wickets Ankur Panwar (Saurashtra): 17 wickets Akash Chowdhary (Meghalaya): 16 wickets

12 Jan 2026, 07:39:27 am IST Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: How Both Teams Reached Here? Uttar Pradesh enjoyed a flawless league campaign, finishing at the top of Group B as the only undefeated team. The Rinku Singh led side showcased immense batting depth with Dhruv Jurel turning out to be their best batter thus far. Their clinical 54-run victory over Vidarbha in the final round cemented them as title contenders heading into the knockouts. Saurashtra secured their knockout spot by finishing second in Group D with five wins in seven matches. Their campaign was defined by balanced performances, including a massive 145-run victory against Gujarat and a crucial win over Railways.

12 Jan 2026, 07:17:35 am IST Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Squads Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Jay Gohil, Ansh Gosai, Aditya Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Vipraj Nigam, Kunal Tyagi, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Tyagi, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Yadav, Vineet Panwar, Adarsh Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Vaibhav Chaudhary