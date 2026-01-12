Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Spot In Semifinals At Stake

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Playing XIs
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal (WK), Karan Chaudhary, Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh (C), Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam and Zeeshan Ansari
Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (C/WK), Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Parswaraj Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar and Chetan Sakariya
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Toss Update
Saurashtra won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Match Details
Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra
Venue: BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru
On-Field Umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Amit Rana
Third Umpire: Sai Dharshan Kumar MG
Referee: S Daniel Manohar
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Stat Leaders
Most Runs
Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka): 640 runs
Aman Mokhade (Vidarbha): 637 runs
Pukhraj Mann (Himachal Pradesh): 558 runs
Dhruv Jurel (Uttar Pradesh): 558 runs
Aryan Juyal (Uttar Pradesh): 492 runs
Most Wickets
Zeeshan Ansari (Uttar Pradesh): 21 wickets
Satyanarayana Raju (Andhra Pradesh): 21 wickets
Vasuki Koushik (Saurashtra): 17 wickets
Ankur Panwar (Saurashtra): 17 wickets
Akash Chowdhary (Meghalaya): 16 wickets
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: How Both Teams Reached Here?
Uttar Pradesh enjoyed a flawless league campaign, finishing at the top of Group B as the only undefeated team. The Rinku Singh led side showcased immense batting depth with Dhruv Jurel turning out to be their best batter thus far.
Their clinical 54-run victory over Vidarbha in the final round cemented them as title contenders heading into the knockouts.
Saurashtra secured their knockout spot by finishing second in Group D with five wins in seven matches.
Their campaign was defined by balanced performances, including a massive 145-run victory against Gujarat and a crucial win over Railways.
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Squads
Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Jay Gohil, Ansh Gosai, Aditya Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Vipraj Nigam, Kunal Tyagi, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Tyagi, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Yadav, Vineet Panwar, Adarsh Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Vaibhav Chaudhary
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Hi There!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra in Bengaluru. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.