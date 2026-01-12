Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Spot In Semifinals At Stake

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Catch the live score and play-by-play updates of the 2nd quarterfinal between UP and SAUR in Bengaluru on January 12, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd quarter final 2025-26
Uttar Pradesh will lock horns with Saurashtra in the 2nd quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday, January 12, 2026. File
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd quarter final of the VHT 2026 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on January 12, 2026. A strong UP will be up against an in-form SAUR in the knockout match of the tournament. UP was superb doing the group stages, topping the Group B after winning all their matches, while Saurashtra also finished 2nd in Group D, by winning 5 out of their 7 games. While both teams fared well in the league stage, knockout stage is a different ball game altogether and whichever team is able to handle nerves better on the given day, will come out on top of the other. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Playing XIs

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal (WK), Karan Chaudhary, Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh (C), Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam and Zeeshan Ansari

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (C/WK), Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Parswaraj Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar and Chetan Sakariya

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Toss Update

Saurashtra won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra

Venue: BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

On-Field Umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Amit Rana

Third Umpire: Sai Dharshan Kumar MG

Referee: S Daniel Manohar

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Stat Leaders

Most Runs

Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka): 640 runs

Aman Mokhade (Vidarbha): 637 runs

Pukhraj Mann (Himachal Pradesh): 558 runs

Dhruv Jurel (Uttar Pradesh): 558 runs

Aryan Juyal (Uttar Pradesh): 492 runs

Most Wickets

Zeeshan Ansari (Uttar Pradesh): 21 wickets

Satyanarayana Raju (Andhra Pradesh): 21 wickets

Vasuki Koushik (Saurashtra): 17 wickets

Ankur Panwar (Saurashtra): 17 wickets

Akash Chowdhary (Meghalaya): 16 wickets

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: How Both Teams Reached Here?

Uttar Pradesh enjoyed a flawless league campaign, finishing at the top of Group B as the only undefeated team. The Rinku Singh led side showcased immense batting depth with Dhruv Jurel turning out to be their best batter thus far.

Their clinical 54-run victory over Vidarbha in the final round cemented them as title contenders heading into the knockouts.

Saurashtra secured their knockout spot by finishing second in Group D with five wins in seven matches.

Their campaign was defined by balanced performances, including a massive 145-run victory against Gujarat and a crucial win over Railways.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Squads

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Jay Gohil, Ansh Gosai, Aditya Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Vipraj Nigam, Kunal Tyagi, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Tyagi, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Yadav, Vineet Panwar, Adarsh Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Vaibhav Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Hi There!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra in Bengaluru. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
