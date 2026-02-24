Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Los Colchoneros Eye Home Advantage Against Blauw-Zwart

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: BRU Starting XI
Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: ATM Starting XI
Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: What happened in 1st leg
Diego Simeone's side blew away their lead thrice as the Belgian outfit came from behind to snatch a draw and take the game to the 2nd leg at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The match ended with a scoreline 3-3.
Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Match Details
Fixture: Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge
Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs 2nd Leg
Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid
Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Time: 11:15 PM IST
Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs, 2nd leg. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.