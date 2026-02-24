Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Los Colchoneros Eye Home Advantage Against Blauw-Zwart

Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, centre back to the camera, celebrates with Antoine Griezmann, right, and Nahuel Molina after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid, in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Atletico Madrid host Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on February 24, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake. The tie remains finely balanced after a dramatic 3-3 draw in the first leg in Belgium, where Atletico twice surrendered the lead before Brugge snatched a late equaliser. Diego Simeone’s side will rely on their strong home record and attacking duo of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, while Club Brugge arrive full of belief after matching the Spanish giants goal-for-goal. LIVE UPDATES 24 Feb 2026, 10:28:19 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: BRU Starting XI View this post on Instagram 24 Feb 2026, 10:27:01 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: ATM Starting XI Our XI 🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QHycT50lzV — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 24, 2026 24 Feb 2026, 10:22:59 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: What happened in 1st leg Diego Simeone's side blew away their lead thrice as the Belgian outfit came from behind to snatch a draw and take the game to the 2nd leg at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The match ended with a scoreline 3-3. 24 Feb 2026, 10:20:01 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Match Details Fixture: Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge

Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs 2nd Leg

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 11:15 PM IST 24 Feb 2026, 09:17:47 pm IST Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs, 2nd leg. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.