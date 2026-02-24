Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Los Colchoneros Eye Home Advantage Against Blauw-Zwart

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid host Club Brugge in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash as Los Colchoneros look to use home advantage against determined Blauw-Zwart

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Los Colchoneros Eye Home Advantage
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, centre back to the camera, celebrates with Antoine Griezmann, right, and Nahuel Molina after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid, in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Atletico Madrid host Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on February 24, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake. The tie remains finely balanced after a dramatic 3-3 draw in the first leg in Belgium, where Atletico twice surrendered the lead before Brugge snatched a late equaliser. Diego Simeone’s side will rely on their strong home record and attacking duo of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, while Club Brugge arrive full of belief after matching the Spanish giants goal-for-goal.
LIVE UPDATES

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: BRU Starting XI

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: ATM Starting XI

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: What happened in 1st leg

Diego Simeone's side blew away their lead thrice as the Belgian outfit came from behind to snatch a draw and take the game to the 2nd leg at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The match ended with a scoreline 3-3.

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Match Details

  • Fixture: Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge

  • Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs 2nd Leg

  • Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

  • Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

  • Time: 11:15 PM IST

Atletico Madrid Vs Club Brugge LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-offs, 2nd leg. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

  2. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Holders In Kolkata And Ahmedabad To Be Refunded If Pakistan Reach Semi-Finals

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Fifty Goes In Vain As Hosts Claim Convincing 6-Wicket Win

  5. Samson To Replace Out-Of-Form Abhishek? Ten Doeschate, Kotak Drop Hints After Big Super Eights Defeat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  3. Day In Pics: February 22, 2026

  4. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  5. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony