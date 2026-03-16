Gautam Gambhir Responds To Rumors Of Rift With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Summary of this article
Gautam Gambhir dismissed rumors of a rift with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
He said mistakes happen but decisions are taken with the right intent
India national cricket team will next face Afghanistan national cricket team in an ODI series after IPL 2026
India’s white-ball setup has been under constant scrutiny over the past year as the team balances immediate success with long-term planning. With senior players still delivering on big stages and a new leadership group gradually emerging, discussions about the future of the squad have become a major talking point among fans and analysts alike.
Much of the conversation has centered around the place of experienced stalwarts and how the transition toward the next generation will unfold. With the next ICC ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027 in South Africa, speculation has intensified over whether the current leadership group will continue until the tournament or whether the team management will begin a gradual overhaul earlier.
The spotlight recently shifted to head coach Gautam Gambhir, who addressed reports circulating on social media about alleged tensions within the dressing room. Rumors had suggested that senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not entirely aligned with the coach as the team looks to refresh its ODI core.
Both Rohit and Kohli have publicly expressed their ambition to represent India in the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the leadership group recently made a significant move by appointing Shubman Gill as the ODI captain, ending Rohit Sharma’s tenure despite his successful campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The decision sparked debates about whether the change signals the beginning of a wider generational shift within the squad.
Gambhir acknowledged that results have not always gone according to plan since he took charge, with India losing multiple bilateral ODI series, including one on home soil against New Zealand earlier in 2026. Despite the criticism, the former opener stressed that decisions taken by the team management are always made with the team’s long-term interests in mind.
Gautam Gambhir responds to rumors of dressing room rift
When asked about the criticism and speculation surrounding his tenure, Gambhir admitted that mistakes are part of the job but emphasized that intent matters most in decision-making.
"I am human, I should be allowed to make mistakes as well, just like anyone else. Players should be allowed to make mistakes, I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I don't shy away from that, but I have always believed in one thing, wrong decisions with the right intent is acceptable," Gautam Gambhir responded to the criticism surrounding him (via RevSportz).
The India head coach also dismissed the need to respond to every rumor circulating online, particularly those suggesting a divide between him and the senior players.
“I don't need to clarify anything and everything that appears on social media," Gambhir said of rumors.
India’s next ODI assignment is expected to come after the conclusion of the 2026 IPL season, when Afghanistan are scheduled to tour the country for a three-match series. The matches could offer further clues about how the team management plans to shape the ODI squad moving forward.