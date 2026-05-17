Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: World No. 1 Seeks To Level Novak Djokovic's Masters Feat

Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Updates, Italian Open 2026 Final: The top-ranked Italian is one win away from becoming only the second man after Novak Djokovic to win all nine Masters 1000 titles. Follow the latest updates from the tennis title match in Rome

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score Italian Open 2026 final ATP Masters 1000 Updates highlights
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semi-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live, Italian Open 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Italian Open 2026 men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy on Sunday (May 17). The world number one and home favourite is one victory away from becoming only the second man after Novak Djokovic to win all nine Masters 1000 titles. Sinner got here after beating beat Daniil Medvedev in three sets, upon resumption of their rain-delayed semi-final. Ruud, on the other hand, routed home player Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 in the earlier last-four clash. Follow the live score and updates from the clay court tennis match.
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Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: Men's Doubles Update

In the preceding match on Centre Court, Italy's seventh seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori have got the better of the second-seeded Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in a thrilling encounter. The scoreline reads 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (3-7), 10-3. The Italian pair says after the match that it's hoping for their compatriot Jannik Sinner to earn more silverware for the nation in the imminent singles final.

Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: Start Time, Streaming

The match is scheduled to start around 8:30pm IST. The Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud, Italian Open 2026 final will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and the FanCode website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: Hey All!

Good evening, folks. We are building up to the start of the Italian Open men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud. Watch this space for pre-match info and live updates.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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