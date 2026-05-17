Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: World No. 1 Seeks To Level Novak Djokovic's Masters Feat

Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: Men's Doubles Update
In the preceding match on Centre Court, Italy's seventh seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori have got the better of the second-seeded Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in a thrilling encounter. The scoreline reads 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (3-7), 10-3. The Italian pair says after the match that it's hoping for their compatriot Jannik Sinner to earn more silverware for the nation in the imminent singles final.
Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match is scheduled to start around 8:30pm IST. The Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud, Italian Open 2026 final will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and the FanCode website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud Live Score, Italian Open Final: Hey All!
Good evening, folks. We are building up to the start of the Italian Open men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud. Watch this space for pre-match info and live updates.