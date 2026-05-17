IPL Dispatch: Gill Talks Straight On Dropped Catches; Pathirana Suffers 'Eight-Ball Injury'

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs to stay alive in playoffs race
Shubman Gill said GT "did not deserve to win" match after four dropped catches
Litton Das hit ton to revive Bangladesh against Pakistan; Mohsin Naqvi to reportedly attend ICC Ahmedabad meet virtually
There is no bigger leveller of bowling attacks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) than flat pitches. Bowlers fail to extract seam or spin, catching field positions vanish, and batters slog across the line with impunity. In the resulting six-hitting contest, there is only so much that classical strokemakers can achieve. Shubman Gill and Bhardwaj Sai Sudharsan were reminded of that stark imbalance at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 16, 2026).
Gill produced a regal 49-ball 85, Sai Sudharsan overcame an elbow blow to finish not out on 53, and Jos Buttler too hit an unbeaten fifty. But all that was not enough to match Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) brute power, observed clearly in the disparity of maximums: Gujarat Titans (GT) could only muster 12 sixes as against KKR's 21.
The runfest resulted in six half-centuries, which was the most in any IPL game ever. As for the big picture, the Knight Riders stayed alive in the playoffs race with their fifth win in six outings, while Gujarat were made to wait for their likely berth after having a five-match winning streak snapped.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 60
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.4
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|0.355
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|-0.038
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
Pathirana's Short-Lived KKR Debut
Yorker specialist Matheesha Pathirana could only deliver eight balls in his debut appearance for KKR before he left the ground with a hamstring niggle. One delivery into his second over, the Sri Lanka pacer experienced discomfort in his hamstring and called for the team physio. After some treatment, he attempted another delivery, but it did not come out too well. Pathirana spoke with Rahane and walked off in pain.
The slingy-action seamer was bought by the Knight Riders for a whopping INR 18 crore and was expected to strengthen their death-overs bowling. But a calf injury delayed his arrival, and he had to pass fitness tests by his home board to get the requisite no-objection certificate.
Pathirana joined KKR after they had played four games in IPL 2026, and stayed on the bench up till Saturday, Kolkata's 12th match of the campaign. But his much-awaited maiden outing for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side suffered a premature end.
Photo Of The Day
The Titans suffered a singularly bad day in the field, shelling four catches. Jason Holder could not hold on to a tricky chance to let Finn Allen off on 14, before Mohammed Siraj dropped an absolute sitter (pictured above) when the New Zealand batter was on 33. Allen (93 off 35) made GT pay big time, smashing 10 sixes and four fours in a breathtaking assault where 86 runs came through boundaries.
The other two half-centurions, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82 not out) and Cameron Green (52 not out), were also handed reprieves: Raghuvanshi on 52 by Washington Sundar and Green on 23 by Arshad Khan off Rashid Khan. On a surface like that, no batter needs a second invitation.
Rishabh Pant Latest To Be Fined
Rishabh Pant became the latest IPL captain to be penalised this season for slow over-rate violations as the league continued to strictly enforce timing regulations. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was fined INR 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during Match 59 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium.
The penalty was imposed under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offences. Since it was LSG’s first offence of the season, Pant received the minimum fine, even as his team registered an emphatic seven-wicket victory over CSK.
Super Sunday Offerings...
The May 17 double-header kicks off in scenic Dharamsala. A repeat of the 2025 grand finale awaits as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare for a crucial showdown. Punjab have stumbled spectacularly, going from table top to fourth with five consecutive losses, and desperately need to arrest their slide. RCB, on the other hand, are at the summit and would seal a playoffs spot with a victory.
The evening fixture has Delhi Capitals hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Capitals are on the verge of elimination, which would get confirmed with a defeat. RR are placed a bit better, though they also need to win both their remaining games to strengthen playoff possibilities.
Quote Of The Day
A disappointed Gill understandably blamed his team's poor fielding effort for the 29-run defeat to KKR on Saturday. He went as far as saying that they "didn't deserve to win" after dropping four catches against the three-time champions.
"We set a certain standard and dropping 3 sitters - we didn't deserve to win this one. Looking at it that way, best to have a game like this now than in the Qualifiers," Gill told commentator Ravi Shastri post the match. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, was delighted with the intent shown by his batters, who backed themselves throughout the innings.
"Really happy with two points. The way we started with the bat [despite] losing the toss. Amazing to see Finn Allen's knock. Preparation always has been fantastic. The talk was always to take it one game at a time. Today the batters backed their strengths," he said.
Elsewhere...
In Sylhet, wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das hit a sublime hundred as Bangladesh recovered from early trouble on the opening day of the second and final Test against Pakistan. Das hammered 126 runs off 159 balls with 16 fours and two sixes to help the hosts register 278 all out in their first innings before Pakistan reached 21 without loss at stumps, trailing by 257.
Meanwhile, contrary to news in the Pakistani media, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not been invited for the IPL final in Ahmedabad as per a PTI report. Further, he will supposedly virtually attend the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual board meeting, scheduled to be held on May 31 on the sidelines of the IPL title clash.
Who won the KKR vs GT, IPL 2026 match?
Kolkata Knight Riders won match 60 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Gujarat Titans by 29 runs.
Who was named the Player of the Match in the KKR vs GT, IPL 2026 match?
Sunil Narine was named Player of the Match in the KKR vs GT, IPL 2026 match for his bowling figures of 2/29.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 60 of IPL 2026?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap after match 60 of IPL 2026 with 22 wickets, while Sai Sudharsan holds the Orange Cap with 554 runs.