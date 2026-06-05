DK Shivakumar: 'Troubleshooter' In Uncharted Terrain

“D.K. Shivakumar’s style of functioning and approach are markedly different from those of Siddaramaiah,” says political analyst B.S. Arun. “Even their perspectives on development differ. How that plays out in the coming months remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the Congress desperately needed to give the government a facelift. There is palpable disenchantment among the people. In that sense, this is a new beginning,” he adds.