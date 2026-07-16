Bihar Govt Planning to Set Up Varsity to Preserve, Study Bhikhari Thakur's Folk Theatre

Kalpana Patowary, an eminent folk singer who has recorded songs in several Indian languages, with Bhojpuri music being the major genre, told PTI, “Bhikhari Thakur was an iconic personality, and his legacy must get promoted across the globe, especially in countries where Bhojpuri-speaking people reside. I welcome this decision of the Bihar government.” The government should develop the curriculum in a way that connects Thakur's work with contemporary social realities, conveying a meaningful message to the younger generation, said Patowary, who has a huge fan following in the Caribbean and several European countries, too.