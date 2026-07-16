Bihar Govt Planning to Set Up Varsity to Preserve, Study Bhikhari Thakur's Folk Theatre

The Bihar government is contemplating opening a university in Saran district to preserve, study, and teach the different forms of folk theatre pioneered by celebrated playwright and folk singer Bhikhari Thakur, officials said on Thursday.
Thakur, born on December 18, 1887 at Kutubpur (Diyara) village in Saran, is widely regarded as one of the greatest writers in the Bhojpuri language.
“The legendary Bhikhari Thakur was a playwright, lyricist, actor, folk dancer, folk singer, and a social activist. He lived the life of a crusader, fighting against the archaic social order. Through folk art, he addressed social issues in the language and idiom of the masses.
“We are planning to open a dedicated university in Saran district to preserve, study, and teach the different forms of folk theatre pioneered by Thakur,” Bihar's Minister for Art and Culture Pramod Kumar told PTI.
Thakur’s contribution to folk theatre, literature, and social reform must be taught to the young generation, he said.
The department is finalising a comprehensive proposal in this regard for final approval from the competent authority, Kumar said.
Singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari welcomed the move, and said Thakur’s plays like ‘Ganga-Snan’, ‘Bidesiya’, ‘Gabarghichor’, ‘Beti-Bechwa’, ‘Bhai-Virodh’, ‘Piya Nisail’ and ‘Nai-Bahar’ are relevant even today.
“Bhikhari Thakur is one of the greatest folk artists of India. He was much ahead of his time, who formed his own theatre group and authored several plays, including the iconic and globally popular migration-themed ‘Bidesiya’,” said the BJP MP from Delhi.
Kalpana Patowary, an eminent folk singer who has recorded songs in several Indian languages, with Bhojpuri music being the major genre, told PTI, “Bhikhari Thakur was an iconic personality, and his legacy must get promoted across the globe, especially in countries where Bhojpuri-speaking people reside. I welcome this decision of the Bihar government.” The government should develop the curriculum in a way that connects Thakur's work with contemporary social realities, conveying a meaningful message to the younger generation, said Patowary, who has a huge fan following in the Caribbean and several European countries, too.
“Thakur’s folk songs enthral thousands of people in gatherings and fairs, and at the same time, they give a message to the society,” she said.
Jainendra Dost, the director of 'Naach Bhikari Naach' based on the works of Thakur, told PTI that the playwright is often compared with William Shakespeare and German dramatist Bertolt Brecht.
“His methods of theatrical training continue to offer young artists the opportunity to develop into professional actors, musicians, and theatre directors. The Bihar government’s initiative is a great decision. His plays remain as relevant today as they were during his lifetime,” Dost said.
“Thakur’s folk songs enthral thousands of people in gatherings and fairs, and at the same time, they give a message to the society,” she said.
Jainendra Dost, the director of 'Naach Bhikari Naach' based on the works of Thakur, told PTI that the playwright is often compared with William Shakespeare and German dramatist Bertolt Brecht.
“His methods of theatrical training continue to offer young artists the opportunity to develop into professional actors, musicians, and theatre directors. The Bihar government’s initiative is a great decision. His plays remain as relevant today as they were during his lifetime,” Dost said.