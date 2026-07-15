Why Ravidassias Want A Separate Religion In The Census—And Why It Matters

However, a distinct divergence has occurred. Ravidassia temples often display idols and pictures of Guru Ravidas, a departure from traditional Sikh practices. Many also celebrate the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, the Dalit rights icon. The formal split accelerated in 2010 when the Dera Sachkhand Ballan—a major religious institution founded in the early 20th century by Baba Sant Pipal Das—severed its decades-old ties with Sikhism to declare a separate Ravidassia religion. This assertion was triggered by an incident in May 2009, when attackers stormed a Ravidassia congregation in Vienna, Austria. The attack resulted in the killing of Sant Ramanand, a senior spiritual leader, and injured several devotees. The ensuing protests across Punjab served as a turning point, prompting the dera to begin replacing the Guru Granth Sahib in their temples with the Amritbani, a new scripture containing 200 hymns of Guru Ravidas.