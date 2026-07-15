Why Ravidassias Want A Separate Religion In The Census—And Why It Matters

Ravidassias seek a dedicated Census category to reflect their distinct religious identity.
The demand highlights constitutional rights and accurate population data in Punjab.
Recognition could influence state politics ahead of upcoming elections.
Thousands of members of the Ravidassia community gathered in Phagwara, Punjab, for a religious programme to renew a longstanding demand: the creation of a distinct “Ravidassia religion” category in the upcoming 2027 Census. Organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Ravidassia Dharam Sangathan, the conference brought together devotees, public representatives, and prominent saints, culminating in a formal letter addressed to the President, the Prime Minister, and the Union Home Minister.
Spurred by a decades-long evolution of a separate religious identity, the demand reopens a debate that has persisted since 2010. As Punjab prepares to go to the polls next year, the push for formal recognition carries not only constitutional weight but also political significance, reflecting the growing assertion of a Dalit community striving to solidify its spiritual, social, and demographic standing.
Who are the Ravidassias?
The Ravidassias are followers of Guru Ravidas, a 14th to 16th-century mystic poet and saint of the North Indian Bhakti movement. Born near Varanasi to a family of cobblers and tanners, Guru Ravidas belonged to a caste historically subjected to untouchability. He preached caste and class equality, introducing the concept of Begampura—a spiritual vision of a city free from sorrow, fear, and discrimination.
Today, the Ravidassias are a predominantly Dalit community. The bulk of the community—nearly 12 lakh people—resides in the Doaba region of Punjab, which encompasses districts such as Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, and Jalandhar. Furthermore, a diaspora of approximately 20,000 members lives in California, particularly in the Central Valley. Largely of Punjabi descent, these members have recently stepped into the public eye to advocate for outlawing caste bias in their state, viewing the fight for equality as deeply ingrained in their spiritual history.
The community's relationship with Sikhism is complex and nuanced. Historically, there has been a blending of traditions. Many male members wear turbans and carry Sikh articles of faith, such as the kada (bracelet), kangha (wooden comb), and kirpan (sheathed knife), while utilising Sikh surnames like Singh and Kaur. A Ravidassia place of worship—referred to as a sabha, dera, gurdwara, or gurughar—shares practices like the langar (post-worship community meal) and requires adherents to remove shoes and cover their heads. Additionally, the Sikh sacred text, the Guru Granth Sahib, contains 40 verses authored by Guru Ravidas.
However, a distinct divergence has occurred. Ravidassia temples often display idols and pictures of Guru Ravidas, a departure from traditional Sikh practices. Many also celebrate the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, the Dalit rights icon. The formal split accelerated in 2010 when the Dera Sachkhand Ballan—a major religious institution founded in the early 20th century by Baba Sant Pipal Das—severed its decades-old ties with Sikhism to declare a separate Ravidassia religion. This assertion was triggered by an incident in May 2009, when attackers stormed a Ravidassia congregation in Vienna, Austria. The attack resulted in the killing of Sant Ramanand, a senior spiritual leader, and injured several devotees. The ensuing protests across Punjab served as a turning point, prompting the dera to begin replacing the Guru Granth Sahib in their temples with the Amritbani, a new scripture containing 200 hymns of Guru Ravidas.
Why are they seeking a separate religion category?
Community leaders argue that Ravidassia has evolved into a distinct religious identity characterised by its own places of worship, scripture, symbols, and faith practices. Because of this evolution, they assert that the community requires separate recognition in official records rather than being subsumed under other religious umbrellas.
The demand is grounded in the Indian Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the fundamental right to freely profess, practise, propagate, and express their religious beliefs. Leaders maintain that providing a separate religious column in Census 2027 is a matter of constitutional equality and democratic justice. Furthermore, they argue that lakhs of members already identify themselves as Ravidassia in various social and official records. A dedicated census category would provide an accurate, official picture of the faith's exact size and geographical spread.
Alongside the census demand, the community is actively seeking the preservation of their guru's legacy. During the recent Phagwara conference, leaders urged the government to establish a Guru Ravidas University in Varanasi to commemorate the saint's 650th birth anniversary. They also called for the installation of a statue of Guru Ravidas at the Adampur Airport to honour his contributions.
How are religions classified in the Census?
Currently, there is no dedicated option for followers to record their specific Ravidassia identity during the national population census. The absence of a separate religious column means the community's numbers are merged with broader categories. Data from the 2011 Census indicates that the population figures for Ravidassias were grouped alongside the Ad Dharmi community. Together, they accounted for approximately 30.95 lakh people, representing over 11 per cent of Punjab's population at the time. This classification system obscures the precise numerical strength of the Ravidassia faith.
Has India recognised new religious categories before?
The push for separate recognition aligns with a broader trend among Dalit-led movements seeking official classification. For instance, the Ad Dharmi movement is another distinct initiative in Punjab that has historically sought separate recognition. This ongoing effort highlights a structural friction within the census framework regarding how newly asserted or evolving religious identities are recorded by the state.
Why does the demand carry political significance in Punjab?
The demand for religious recognition is heavily intertwined with Punjab's electoral politics. Punjab holds a significant concentration of Ravidassias, and Dalits altogether comprise around 32 per cent of the state’s population. The numerical strength of this demographic translates into political leverage, especially with state assembly polls scheduled for next year.
The community's influence has demonstrated the capacity to alter political schedules. In 2022, the Election Commission of India postponed the Punjab assembly elections after political parties noted that lakhs of devotees would be travelling to Varanasi for an annual dera-organised pilgrimage during the originally scheduled voting period. Recognising this influence, political leaders frequently court the community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Punjab dera on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas and officially renamed the airport in Adampur after the saint, underscoring the political imperative of aligning with Ravidassia sentiments.
What happens if the demand is accepted—or rejected?
If the demand for a separate census column is accepted, it would formally acknowledge the distinct religious identity the community has cultivated. It would validate their unique traditions and scripture, safeguard their constitutional rights to religious freedom, and yield an accurate demographic count. This official recognition could also bolster their secondary demands, such as the establishment of academic institutions dedicated to Guru Ravidas.
If the demand is rejected, the community will remain without a dedicated option to record their identity in the 2027 Census. This outcome would prolong the debate that began following the 2009 Vienna attack, potentially leading to further political and civic mobilisation. As seen with the diaspora in California pushing for legal protections against caste bias, the community has demonstrated a sustained willingness to advocate for its rights. A rejection could intensify this advocacy, keeping the issue at the forefront of Punjab's political landscape.
(With inputs from AP and Indian Express)