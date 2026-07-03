Outlook Explains | From Bargari Incident to Satkar Act: Why Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Law Remains Unresolved

Akal Takht has given Punjab government one month to amend the Satkar Act.
It says the law should be revised “in accordance with Sikh sentiments.”
The Takht objected to the law being passed without wider Sikh consultation.
The Punjab government's latest attempt to strengthen anti-sacrilege laws has run into fresh resistance after the Akal Thakt, highest temporal seat of Sikhism, asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to keep the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 in abeyance and revise it within one month.
The Act, passed by the Punjab Assembly in April this year, introduces stricter punishments for acts of sacrilege involving the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and creates a regulatory framework governing its printing, distribution and custody.
While the state government has defended the law as a response to repeated incidents of sacrilege, the Akal Takht has argued that several provisions encroach upon matters that fall within the jurisdiction of Sikh religious institutions.
What Happened At Bargari In 2015?
The disagreement has revived a long-running debate that began after the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident when torn pages of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in Bargari village in Faridkot district. The incident sparked statewide outrage, as the Guru Granth Sahib is regarded by Sikhs as the eternal and living Guru.
Public anger intensified when two protesters demanding action against those responsible were killed in police firing at nearby Behbal Kalan. Together, the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing became defining political events in Punjab, contributing to the defeat of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government in the 2017 Assembly elections and its continued decline in the 2022 polls.
Since then, every successive government has promised stricter anti-sacrilege legislation, but none has managed to implement a law without running into legal, constitutional or political hurdles.
Why Did Successive Governments Fail To Pass A Law?
The biggest challenge has been ensuring that any state law complies with India's constitutional principle of secularism.
Before Punjab attempted state-specific legislation, sacrilege cases were prosecuted under Sections 295 and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which dealt with damage to places of worship and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. After the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force in July 2024, these provisions became Sections 298 and 299, with Section 299 also covering offences committed through electronic communication.
Political parties in Punjab have long argued that these provisions prescribe relatively mild punishments, with imprisonment extending to only two or three years.
The first attempt to enact a stricter law came in 2016 when the SAD-BJP government proposed a Punjab-specific amendment prescribing life imprisonment for sacrilege of only the Guru Granth Sahib. The Union Home Ministry rejected the proposal, saying it violated the Constitution's secular framework because criminal law could not provide protection exclusively to one religious scripture.
The Congress government returned with a revised proposal in 2018 that extended similar protection to the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible, but the Bill never received approval from the Centre or the President.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government made another attempt in 2025 by introducing an all-faith anti-sacrilege Bill proposing punishment ranging from 10 years' imprisonment to life imprisonment. However, opposition parties, legal experts and religious organisations criticised the draft for inadequate consultation and legal shortcomings. It was subsequently referred to a Select Committee and never enacted.
As a result, even after more than a decade, Punjab continues to rely primarily on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for prosecuting sacrilege offences.
What Does The 2026 Satkar Act Change?
Instead of introducing a new law, the Punjab government amended the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, which originally dealt only with regulating the printing, publication, storage and distribution of the Guru Granth Sahib.
The amended legislation, officially titled the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, was passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and notified on April 20.
The Act introduces criminal penalties specifically for sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib. It defines sacrilege as any deliberate act involving damage, defacement, burning, tearing or theft of the scripture or any part of it. The law also includes spoken words, written material, signs, visual representations and electronic communication intended to hurt Sikh religious sentiments.
Punishments now range from a minimum prison sentence to life imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. Cases involving criminal conspiracy or attempts to disturb communal harmony can attract life imprisonment along with fines of up to Rs 25 lakh.
The legislation also introduces a regulatory mechanism requiring the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the only body authorised to print the Guru Granth Sahib, to maintain a central register of every authorised copy. The register must record details such as printing, publication, storage, distribution, the designated custodian and a unique identification number for each copy.
Although the Act is now in force, police continue to invoke Sections 298 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita alongside the new legislation wherever applicable.
Why Is Akal Takht Opposing It?
The present dispute is not over whether sacrilege should be punished but over the extent of the state's role in regulating matters concerning the Guru Granth Sahib.
The Akal Takht, Sikhism's highest temporal authority, has directed the Punjab government to hold the implementation of the Act and amend several provisions, arguing that the legislation was enacted without adequate consultation with Sikh religious institutions.
One objection relates to the law's use of the term "Saroop" instead of "Bir", the more commonly used expression for a physical copy of the Guru Granth Sahib.
The Akal Takht has also objected to the concept of a legally designated custodian, arguing that making individuals or institutions legally responsible for safeguarding the scripture could discourage devotees and religious volunteers from undertaking seva.
Another major point of contention is the requirement for the SGPC to maintain a central register assigning a unique identification number to every copy of the Guru Granth Sahib. According to the Akal Takht, assigning identification numbers to the holy scripture undermines its sanctity and interferes with matters that fall within the jurisdiction of Sikh religious authorities.
The Takht has further argued that issues relating to Rehat Maryada, the Sikh code of conduct, the handling of the Guru Granth Sahib and the internal administration of gurdwaras should remain under the authority of Sikh religious institutions rather than the state.
Why The Government May Amend It Again
The Punjab government may revisit the Satkar Act after the Akal Takht gave it one month to amend the law “in accordance with Sikh sentiments”. Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj also urged the government to suspend its implementation until the changes are made in consultation with Akal Takht.
The pressure has grown because the Takht says the law was passed without adequate consultation with Sikh institutions. Gargajj said, “Most of the MLAs honestly admitted that they did not read the draft before passing it,” calling it a serious lapse given the sensitivity of matters concerning Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
The Akal Takht has also objected to provisions defining custodians and their responsibilities, arguing that only the Guru Khalsa Panth has authority over such matters. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema indicated the government may review the law, saying, “Once we receive the guidelines, we will deliberate on them and reach a decision within a month.”