Sikh MLAs, Cabinet Ministers Appear Before Akal Takht Over Anti-Sacrilege Law

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on June 15, had directed all the Sikh legislators, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs for their clarification after it objected to the anti-sacrilege law -- Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 -- saying that it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.