Farmers' March To Delhi Halted At Shambhu Border As Protest Against India-US Trade Deal Begins

The farmers' convoy had started from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday morning after more than a thousand participants spent the previous night at the gurdwara's sarai. Travelling via Madhopur near Sirhind on the GT Road, they reached the Shambhu border, where they were stopped by the Haryana Police. Similar reports of farmers being prevented from moving forward also emerged from Kurukshetra's Jyotisar area.