Monsoon Session Day 2: Lok Sabha to Vote On Supreme Court Judges Bill

Opposition protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged Ayodhya temple donation theft forced multiple adjournments in both Houses on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NDA's first 'Mangal Milan' strategy meeting on Tuesday morning to address the parliamentary deadlock.
Opposition floor leaders, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, will convene on Tuesday to draft their floor strategy for the second day of the session.
Parliament faced continuous disruptions on Monday, ending the first day of the Monsoon Session with almost no legislative business completed. Opposition protests regarding various topics forced the Lok Sabha to adjourn six times and the Rajya Sabha five times.
Lawmakers demanded immediate discussions regarding the alleged theft of Ayodhya Ram temple donations and the NEET-UG paper leak.
Both the ruling coalition and the opposition will hold key strategy meetings on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Democratic Alliance at 9.30 am in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium. The gathering represents the alliance's first 'Mangal Milan' meeting.
Opposition floor leaders will meet next at 10 am in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate their legislative strategy for the second day of the session.
Protests and Seating Shifts
Before the disruptions began, newly elected members took oath in the Upper House, later on in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge condemned the government over the examination irregularities.
“Today thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar. There has been a lathi charge, and govt is trying to stifle dissent," Kharge said.
His remarks sparked immediate uproar from the treasury benches. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged members to uphold their "collective responsibility" to debate national issues. However, the confrontation prompted him to suspend the proceedings for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed a significant seating reshuffle. Rebel Trinamool Congress members who recently joined the NDA received new placements. Sudip Bandyopadhyay secured a front-row seat previously held by Abhishek Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress saw its parliamentary strength plummet from 28 to eight following the split.
Protests continued to override the business agenda even as Speaker Om Birla rebuked opposition members for shouting slogans during obituary references for former legislators, saying such conduct established a bad precedent.
Legislative Agenda and Demands
Tuesday features crucial legislative business. Despite Monday's chaos, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.
This amendment to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 replaces an ordinance to expand the bench from 34 to 38 judges. Meghwal urged shouting lawmakers to permit debate, but unrest continued ahead of the scheduled Tuesday vote.
Lawmakers will also review urban development assessments with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Sanjay Dina Patil slated to lay a statement regarding the 'Smart Cities Mission: An Evaluation' report.
Outside Parliament, regional pressures mount as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila wrote an open letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. She demanded that parliamentarians from the state's ruling coalition—specifically the TDP, JSP and BJP—actively champion the cause of Andhra Pradesh farmers.
The MPs must confront the Union government over challenges facing aqua, tobacco, mango, tomato, onion and other farmers, and stage a walkout if necessary to exert pressure, Sharmila said.