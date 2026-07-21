TMC MP Mahua Moitra Takes Dig At Dharmendra Pradhan As Resignation Demand Mounts

Summary of this article

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Member of Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra on Tuesday took a dig at Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he perhaps does not know how to pen a resignation letter. Her sharp message comes amid uproar demanding his departure from office.

Athe CJP protests at Jantar Mantar, Moitra mocked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological and organizational parent of the ruling BJP.

In a post on X, she said, “Maybe just maybe the Education Minister doesn’t know how to write a letter of resignation…. RSS only teaches you how to write mercy petitions.”