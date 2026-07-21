TMC MP Mahua Moitra Takes Dig At Dharmendra Pradhan As Resignation Demand Mounts

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan probably doesn't know how to pen a letter of resignation.
Moitra's sharp criticism came as the national capital witnessed violence amid CJP rally.
Moitra mocked ideological parent of BJP- the RSS- saying it teaches one only to write 'mercy petitions'.
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Member of Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra on Tuesday took a dig at Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he perhaps does not know how to pen a resignation letter. Her sharp message comes amid uproar demanding his departure from office.
Athe CJP protests at Jantar Mantar, Moitra mocked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological and organizational parent of the ruling BJP.
In a post on X, she said, “Maybe just maybe the Education Minister doesn’t know how to write a letter of resignation…. RSS only teaches you how to write mercy petitions.”
CJP demands to know detainees' count from protest
Delhi simmered as the CJP-led protest entered its 24th day on Tuesday. The protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak left over 170 people injured including police personnel and the protesters.
National Spokesperson of the CJP, Ashutosh Ranka demanded to know the number of protesters detained by the Delhi Police during Monday's rally. In a post on X, he said, "Delhi police needs to clearly tell how many people are still under detention from yesterday's protest. All the detainees should be released immediately."
CJP President Abhijeet Dipke issued apology and despondency over being unable to protect the protesters amid alleged police brutalities.
“I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police,” Dipke said in a post on X, adding that he will continue his fight.
Congress workers protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg have been detained by the police. Senior leaders from the party, including president Maliikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are holding a protest there demnding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Pradhan.
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the party have mobilised their legal team to provide all possible assistance to those who are arrested, detained, and attacked during the ongoing protests.
In the courts, the Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it has "no objection" to transferring fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital, with a formal order expected this afternoon. Meanwhile, authorities are defending the crackdown. Delhi Police maintained that force was a last resort against an "unruly mob" that broke barricades and left over 200 security personnel injured.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on July 20 said that the Cockroach Janta Party’s march to the parliament was India’s ‘second freedom movement’, and dubbed his hospitalization in Safdarjund as ‘illegal detention’.
(With inputs from agencies)