Wangchuk's Vital Parameters Remain Stable: Safdarjung Hospital

"I appeal to the government and the police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before Parliament today or tomorrow. I am sure the young protesters will maintain peace tomorrow as they did today," he had said. Thousands of young and angry people had converged near Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, only to be pushed back by lathis and teargas shells.